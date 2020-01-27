The NME Awards 2020 are fast-approaching — and we can’t quite contain our excitement over the wildest music bash of the year.

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 12, the biggest names in music and entertainment will be in attendance to help us celebrate the past 12 months in style. We’ve also locked in live performances from the likes of The 1975, Beabadoobee and Yungblud — let’s face it: the NME Awards 2020 is going to be a night that we’re all going to remember for a long time to come. Well, if we don’t go too heavy on the booze.

You can check out the full list of nominees for the NME Awards 2020 here, and to get you in the mood for the big event we’ve compiled a knock-out playlist of the best tunes by our esteemed ensemble of nominees — including the likes of Billie Eilish, AJ Tracey and FKA twigs — for your listening pleasure.

Fancy seeing it in the flesh? Then tickets for the awards are on sale now. See you down the front.

You can find out more information about this year’s event here, and vote on a select number of the awards categories by heading here.