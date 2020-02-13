Awards 2020

NME Awards 2020: Watch The Prodigy’s Leo Crabtree pay emotional tribute to Keith Flint

"Keith Flint, the devastating performer who with his Prodigy brothers redefined music for a generation"

Nick Reilly
Keith Flint of The Prodigy. (Picture: Getty)

The Prodigy‘s Leo Crabtree led a tribute to Keith Flint at the NME Awards 2020, last night.

Flint, who took his own life in March 2019, was celebrated with an award in his name at the ceremony, which was preceded by an extended video montage showing some of the most iconic moments from his legendary career.

Taking to the O2 Brixton Academy stage to accept the honour, Prodigy live drummer Crabtree hailed Flint as “utterly fearless” and a “devastating performer”.

“I spoke at Keith’s funeral, and NME have asked me to say a few words tonight,” said Crabtree.

“On behalf of my brothers Liam and Maxim, I want to say that Keith found freedom on the stage and nowhere more so than right here at Brixton Academy.


“It’s fitting that we are remembering him here, Keith Flint, a true stepping razor, whose life was lived to total extremes, always for the buzz.

“Keith Flint, the devastating performer who with his Prodigy brothers redefined music for a generation. Keith Flint, the punk rock anti-star whose name is tattooed into the history books forever.

“Keith Flint, utterly fearless, bringing the fire, never ever giving a fuck. To the very bitter-end, thank you.”

Elsewhere, the ceremony opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by BeabadoobeeFKA Twigs and Yungblud. Performances also came from AJ Tracey and show closers The 1975.

