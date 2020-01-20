Awards 2020 See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year NME 5 mins ago Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NME Awards 2020: Check out the full list of nominees See the whole list of nominees at the NME Awards 2020 here. Advertisement Advertisement Festivals NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius Andrew Trendell - 20th January 2020 Bow down to a legend. Read more Music News The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020 Andrew Trendell - 20th January 2020 It's gonna get loud. Read more Blogs Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now NME - 20th January 2020 Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now Read more Advertisement