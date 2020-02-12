The story of the NME Awards 2020 – in stunning photos

1FKA Twigs absolutely rocked the red carpet
Hero.
2Beabadoobee chatted with NME’s roving reporter
Closely followed by fellow performer Beabadoobee
3The Big Moon had a right laugh!
4
Andy Hughes/NMEThe Big Moon are up for Best British Band supported by Pizza Express, as well as Best Band in the World. So perhaps it’s no wonder that Fern Ford fancies a right knees-up?
5Yungblud channeled Cher from Clueless
Check, mate! Yungblud arrives at O2 Brixton Academy ahead of his performance
6Carl Barât: style icon
Nice shades, Carl Barât
7Robyn and Zhala looked fierce
Robyn’s here to collect her Songwriter of the Decade award, along with her Konichiwa labelmate Zhala
8And so did Charli XCX
It’s Charli, baby!
9It was a successful night for Christine and The Queens
Who got nominated for best collab with Charli XCX? Christine And The Queens got nominated for best collab with Charli XCX!
10Slowthai and Mura Masa kicked things off
The duo performed an incendiary ‘Deal Wiv It’.
11Slowthai popped the champers
First prize to whoever can spot a very shocked-looking Christine and The Queens.
12Foals’ speech made us feel special
Accepting their award for Best Live Act, the band’s frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “It’s so fucking great to have this awards ceremony back… It’s where it should be. It’s been an absolute institution for us growing up.” Aww!
13Matty Healy presented Dirty Hit label mate Beabadoobee with her NME Radar Award
A heartwarming moment if ever we’ve seen one.
14Yungblud x Charli x Chris
Now that’s a clique you want to join
15Krept & Konan here, wearing earphones
Wonder what they’re listening to?
16And then Beabadoobee delivered a spine-tingling performance
17
Andy Hughes/NMENext up, it’s Beabadoobee, with ‘She Plays Bass’
18An unlikely but brilliant trio: Michael Eavis, Emily Eavis and Yungblud
Sure!
19The 1975 were nice lads
The band pick up their Innovation Award, with Matty Healy paying tribute to “all the incredibly, wonderfully talented people in the room”.
20And actual Robert Smith graced us with his presence
The Cure received Best Festival Headliner supported by CanO Water, and Robert Smith said “it means a lot, actually, for getting an award for playing live because it [doesn’t happen] that often.”
21FKA Twigs offered a rare moment of hush
22
The star performed her gorgeous track ‘Cellophane’ and it was an incredibly special moment.
23Little Simz was super wholesome
She brought her mum onstage as she collected the Best British Album award for her brilliant ‘GREY Area’. Bless!
24Taylor Swift and Billy Bragg shared the stage
Well, you don’t see that every day! The dynamic duo were presenting Emily Eavis with the coveted Godlike Genius award.
25Courtney Love made her way to the stage collect her Icon Award
A walking study in demonology.
26Her acceptance speech was obviously inspiring
27
“I first picked up a New Musical Express in 1981,” she said. “I am 18 months sober today. And that’s pretty wild!”
28Yungblud smashed it with a two-song show
The Donny don knocked it out of the park with ‘Original Me’ and ‘Braindead!’. Look at that little face!
29AJ Tracey was loving it
He was live and direct with an incredible performance of ‘Ladbroke Grove’, our Best British Song.
30Chris of Christine & the Queens expressed an interest in the pizza
She took a French fancy to an American Hot.
31Whereas Yungblud expressed an interest in Yannis from Foals
32Courtney Love and Nick Grimshaw: another unlikely combo
More or less improbably than the Eavises and Yungblud?
33The 1975 had a love-in on their table
34
That’s indie royalty right there.
35And the it was up to Band of the Decade The 1975 to close the show
The band tore into their punk banger ‘People’….
And rounded off with ‘Love It If We Made It’. What a night!
