Awards 2020

The story of the NME Awards 2020 – in stunning photos

Music's finest descend on O2 Brixton Academy for the NME Awards 2020

El Hunt

1
FKA Twigs absolutely rocked the red carpet

Fka Twigs arrives at the NME Awards 2020
Ben Bentley/NME

Hero.

2
Beabadoobee chatted with NME’s roving reporter

Beabadoobee NME Awards 2020
Ben Bentley/NME

Closely followed by fellow performer Beabadoobee

3
The Big Moon had a right laugh!

4
The Big Moon NME Awards 2020

Andy Hughes/NMEThe Big Moon are up for Best British Band supported by Pizza Express, as well as Best Band in the World. So perhaps it’s no wonder that Fern Ford fancies a right knees-up?

5
Yungblud channeled Cher from Clueless

Yungblud NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

Check, mate! Yungblud arrives at O2 Brixton Academy ahead of his performance

6
Carl Barât: style icon

Carl Barat NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

Nice shades, Carl Barât

7
Robyn and Zhala looked fierce

Robyn and Zhala
Ben Bentley/NME

Robyn’s here to collect her Songwriter of the Decade award, along with her Konichiwa labelmate Zhala

8
And so did Charli XCX

Charli XCX, NME Awards 2020
Ben Bentley/NME

It’s Charli, baby!

9
It was a successful night for Christine and The Queens

Christine and the Queens NME Awards 2020
Ben Bentley/NME

Who got nominated for best collab with Charli XCX? Christine And The Queens got nominated for best collab with Charli XCX!

10
Slowthai and Mura Masa kicked things off

Slowthai, NME Awards 2020
Andy Ford/NME

The duo performed an incendiary ‘Deal Wiv It’.

11
Slowthai popped the champers

Slowthai, NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

First prize to whoever can spot a very shocked-looking Christine and The Queens.

12
Foals’ speech made us feel special

Foals, NME Awards 2020
Andy Ford/NME

Accepting their award for Best Live Act, the band’s frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “It’s so fucking great to have this awards ceremony back… It’s where it should be. It’s been an absolute institution for us growing up.” Aww!

13
Matty Healy presented Dirty Hit label mate Beabadoobee with her NME Radar Award

A heartwarming moment if ever we’ve seen one.

14
Yungblud x Charli x Chris

Now that’s a clique you want to join

15
Krept & Konan here, wearing earphones

Wonder what they’re listening to?

16
And then Beabadoobee delivered a spine-tingling performance

17
Beabadoobee, NME Awards 2020

Andy Hughes/NMENext up, it’s Beabadoobee, with ‘She Plays Bass’

18
An unlikely but brilliant trio: Michael Eavis, Emily Eavis and Yungblud

Yungblud, Emily Eavis, Michael Eavis NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

Sure!

19
The 1975 were nice lads

The 1975, NME Awards 2020
Jenn Five/NME

The band pick up their Innovation Award, with Matty Healy paying tribute to “all the incredibly, wonderfully talented people in the room”.

20
And actual Robert Smith graced us with his presence

The Cure received Best Festival Headliner supported by CanO Water, and Robert Smith said “it means a lot, actually, for getting an award for playing live because it [doesn’t happen] that often.”

21
FKA Twigs offered a rare moment of hush

22

The star performed her gorgeous track ‘Cellophane’ and it was an incredibly special moment.

23
Little Simz was super wholesome

She brought her mum onstage as she collected the Best British Album award for her brilliant ‘GREY Area’. Bless!

24
Taylor Swift and Billy Bragg shared the stage

Well, you don’t see that every day! The dynamic duo were presenting Emily Eavis with the coveted Godlike Genius award.

25
Courtney Love made her way to the stage collect her Icon Award

A walking study in demonology.

26
Her acceptance speech was obviously inspiring

27

“I first picked up a New Musical Express in 1981,” she said. “I am 18 months sober today. And that’s pretty wild!”

28
Yungblud smashed it with a two-song show

The Donny don knocked it out of the park with ‘Original Me’ and ‘Braindead!’. Look at that little face!

29
AJ Tracey was loving it

He was live and direct with an incredible performance of ‘Ladbroke Grove’, our Best British Song.

30
Chris of Christine & the Queens expressed an interest in the pizza

She took a French fancy to an American Hot.

31
Whereas Yungblud expressed an interest in Yannis from Foals

32
Courtney Love and Nick Grimshaw: another unlikely combo

More or less improbably than the Eavises and Yungblud?

33
The 1975 had a love-in on their table

34

That’s indie royalty right there.

35
And the it was up to Band of the Decade The 1975 to close the show

The band tore into their punk banger ‘People’….

And rounded off with ‘Love It If We Made It’. What a night!

 

