Tom Grennan calls his upcoming second album a “thank you note”

Tom Grennan has discussed his second album on the red carpet at the NME Awards 2020.

The singer calls the new record, due out this year, a “thank you note” following a breakup, and calls fans to “expect better” from the upcoming LP.

The singer shared new single ‘This Is The Place’, the first preview of the upcoming second record, back in January. The album will follow up his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’.

“I’m back,” Grennan asserted at the NME Awards 2020 red carpet on Wednesday (12 February). “Ready to smash it.”

Asked what we can expect from his upcoming second album, the singer said: “Expect better. I’ve gone through a break up. It’s not a breakup album, but it’s a thank you note, it’s a sorry note, it’s not [trying to] cry about it, it’s a ‘here we fucking go’.”

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music.

