Conjuring up a rare moment of hush at the typically rowdy NME Awards 2020, FKA Twigs took to the stage this evening to perform ‘Mary Magdalene’ and ‘Cellophane’, both from her 2019 album ‘MAGDALENE’.

Backed only by cello and piano, it’s a performance centred around Tahliah Barnett’s soaring vocal, which cuts through the room like a precision-aimed blade. Slowly dancing as washes of string fill every last inch of air, it’s perhaps the stunning, captivating moment of the night.

The artist is nominated for four awards in total tonight, and her noms sweep comes off the back of her incredible second record. Having picked up Best British Solo Act, she took to the stage for an impassioned speech.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “This is such an honour and really amazing. Somebody once said to me that as an artist it’s really important to take your medicine every single day. And your medicine is your friends and your family and your creative collaborators who make you feel amazing. And I have such incredible medicine so thank you so much to everyone that works with me. It’s the world.”

Watch FKA Twigs’ full performance above.

Head to NME.com for all the latest action from NME Awards 2020