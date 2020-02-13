Watch Taylor Swift’s full acceptance speech for Best Solo Act In The World at the NME Awards 2020

Taylor Swift just picked up the Best Solo Act in the World at the NME Awards 2020. It was presented by none other than Songwriter Of The Decade Robyn! Here’s what Taylor had to say…

“Robyn, you inspire every single artist doing pop music right now. I was lucky enough to win this award a couple of years ago, but I wasn’t able to go. But I have one of these awards and I put it in my kitchen, and every single morning when I wake up and go downstairs, there is this middle finger in my face like, ‘Good morning!’. Just a full middle finger putting me in my place: good morning. So it’s amazing to have a matching set. I am honoured and I am very excited about this. I want to say hello and thank you to all of the artists that are here tonight, I am such a fan of all of you. I am inspired by all of you.

I want to say thank you so much to anyone who writes about music, who blogs about music, who tweets about music, who cares about music… But most of all, I want to say thank you to the fans because they are the only reason that I get to do this.

This is my first time at the NME Awards and I just feel like… everyone here is so shy, so reserved. It’s like, ‘are you guys going to have any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all?’ Oh wait, no, this is like the craziest award show I have ever been to and I love it so much. Thank you for having me!”

