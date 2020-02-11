The music industry’s most raucous night – sorry, not sorry – we know how to throw a party, and a mighty, messy one at that. Crashing into tables, disturbing fancy dress, and two hospital visits in one night for one unlucky guest is just the start of it…

With 2020’s ceremony fast approaching, we take a look back at some of the most iconic, legendary and downright batshit moments from ceremonies years.

Want to get in on the action? You can snap up a ticket for The NME Awards 2020, which will take place at Brixton’s O2 Academy on Wednesday February 12, here.