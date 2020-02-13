NME Awards 2020: Yannis Philippakis calls for gender balance at festivals as Foals win Best Live Act

Foals‘ Yannis Philippakis used his acceptance speech at the NME Awards last night (February 12) to back calls for gender balance on festival bills.

Picking up the award for Best Live Act supported by Copper Dog Whiskey at NME Awards 2020, Philippakis said: “It would be remiss to say that from now on, equal representation at every festival has got to happen. We’re there now, but it’s got to happen. Thanks so much, fuck yeah.”

He added: “Thank you so much to the NME. They are so fucking great to have this and have this award ceremony back on track.”

Earlier in the night, Foals told NME how they’re already considering work on the follow-up to 2019’s two-part record ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’.

Drummer Jack Bevan said: “Yannis just played me something he’s been cooking up in the studio when we were down the pub. It’s very exciting. It’s like if Jean-Michel Jarre and Led Zeppelin had a sexy baby.”

Foals pipped fellow nominees Amyl & The Sniffers, Slowthai, Lizzo and Iggy Pop to the Best Live Act accolade.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai. Performances also came from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Beabadoobee and show closers The 1975.