Jessie Ware and mum Lennie on the middle finger NME Award and dream podcast guests

After picking up the Best Podcast prize for their show Table Manners at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, singer Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie stopped by the winners’ room. Watch our full video interview above.

“Is that the middle finger?” Lennie asked while holding the bronze gong before her daughter interrupted with a laugh: “You know what finger that is Lennie!”

Lennie also told us that the mood at London’s O2 Arena Brixton that evening (March 2) was, “very rock and roll” adding that receiving the honour for their podcast was “fantastic” because she’d “never won anything” in her life.

Jessie was one of many nominees who opted to bring their mum as a plus-one to music’s most debauched night, though she did tell us how hilarious it was to think of Lennie decorating with the giant middle finger.

“I can’t wait for mum to have her dinner parties and for there to just be a big NME award there,” she joked.

When asked who from the ceremony they’d like to have on their show, the duo dropped more than a few names, including Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon, our Awards host Daisy May Cooper, and performers from the night Sigrid, Rina, and Griff.

After listing the names of contenders, Jessie shouted “Thank you NME!” for introducing them to enough people to cast the next season of Table Manners.

It was a banner night for the duo, with the singer giving credit to her mum for their win earlier in the evening, sharing: “This is the first NME award I’ve ever been up for, I’ve only had four fucking albums and it takes my 70-year-old mother!”

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 also saw an opening performance from Sam Fender, as well as live appearances from Rina Sawayama, Griff and Sigrid, Godlike Genius winner FKA twigs, an historic collaborative set from Chvrches and Robert Smith, and an epic five-song closer from Bring Me The Horizon.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.