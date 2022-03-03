NME Awards

“My life is fucking complete”: revellers react to the BandLab NME Awards 2022

If you weren't at the O2 Brixton Academy in London last night, here's the view from social media to show you what you missed

By Kyann-Sian Williams
sam fender nme awards
Sam Fender and his band at the BandLab NME Awards (Picture: Zoe McConnell for NME)

You can guarantee that the NME Awards will always be a wacky, alcohol-infused night of fun for those who want to celebrate great music. And this year’s bash was no different. The 2022 BandLab NME Awards was hosted again in the O2 Academy Brixton, bringing together an eclectic array of shiny new musical stars, comedic heavyweight and more. It was probably the greatest post-lockdown bash there’s been. But you really have to be there to understand the intense camaraderie and the electricity in the room, so, to give you a helping hand with visualising what a perfect night last night’s award ceremony was, here are some highlights and funny quips from partygoers on the night.

Chvrches got ready for the big day…

@chvrches

Sneak Peak of rehearsal before tonight’s NME Awards #chvrches #nmeawards #robertsmith

♬ original sound – CHVRCHES

And smashed it out of the park!

And they weren’t the only ones that didn’t disappoint

McLovin’ the fan pics outside the venue

Although – surely Sports Team are more than just fans of Matt Healy, right?

Last night was Sam Fender‘s world, and we’re just living in it

 

Bring Me The Horizon closed the show…

…Tables intact, thank God!

New friendships were forged…

…And others rekindled

Beautiful chaotic behaviour ensued when Francis Bourgeois and Sam Fender meet up

A bit of rock can put actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe in high spirits

It was a night of firsts for many musical fashionistas…

…and some veterans put on scary yet sultry performances

We celebrated around the world…

…with the first Korean and Nigerian winners of two prestigious awards

Rina Sawayama served us opulence

It must be the luck of the Irish in this winners’ shot

It’s not Ellen’s Oscar selfie, but it’s our very own NME take

By the end of the night, some were still upset they never bagged a superstar boyfriend

@hfazzz

Jokessss @aitch12 😘just keeping busy mann #nmeawards #aitch

♬ original sound – 𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖆

It’s safe to say: it was a pretty wild night

– Check back at NME.com for more action from the BandLab NME Awards

Advertisement
Advertisement