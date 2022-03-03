“My life is fucking complete”: revellers react to the BandLab NME Awards 2022

You can guarantee that the NME Awards will always be a wacky, alcohol-infused night of fun for those who want to celebrate great music. And this year’s bash was no different. The 2022 BandLab NME Awards was hosted again in the O2 Academy Brixton, bringing together an eclectic array of shiny new musical stars, comedic heavyweight and more. It was probably the greatest post-lockdown bash there’s been. But you really have to be there to understand the intense camaraderie and the electricity in the room, so, to give you a helping hand with visualising what a perfect night last night’s award ceremony was, here are some highlights and funny quips from partygoers on the night.

Chvrches got ready for the big day…

And smashed it out of the park!

So…….the stand out moment of the @NME awards last night was @CHVRCHES. They were just unreal. THEN @RobertSmith joined them and one of those moments in music happened. The energy in the room changed. 🌟✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5kvqjR14cu — Dick and Dom (@dickndom) March 3, 2022

And they weren’t the only ones that didn’t disappoint

I heard dick and dom shout bogies last night, my life is fucking complete — han x (@_____hanx) March 3, 2022

McLovin’ the fan pics outside the venue

Although – surely Sports Team are more than just fans of Matt Healy, right?

// Matty with a fan at last night’s NME awards in London // 📸: @SportsTeam_ #The1975 pic.twitter.com/J4PudiuQJN — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) March 3, 2022

Last night was Sam Fender‘s world, and we’re just living in it

sam fender won best album in the uk and best album in the world at the nme awards!! pic.twitter.com/uxMoXsuwKa — greasyfender (@greasyfender) March 2, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon closed the show…

Bring Me the Horizon & Nova Twins Rocking the NME Awards 🤘#BandLabNMEAwards pic.twitter.com/NrzKSYeoRw — 努力 未来 A BEAUTIFUL STAR ⭐ (@PaulUK82) March 2, 2022

…Tables intact, thank God!

since Bring Me The Horizon are performing at the NME awards again lets not forget how iconic last time was pic.twitter.com/9Wh52Fc7rP — 𝖘𝖆𝖒𝖚 🜏☔️ (@samubmth) March 2, 2022

New friendships were forged…

Leigh-Anne backstage with @rinasawayama at the NME Awards last night. pic.twitter.com/FlWzAe45zd — Little Mix Source (@LMsources) March 3, 2022

…And others rekindled

Beautiful chaotic behaviour ensued when Francis Bourgeois and Sam Fender meet up

A bit of rock can put actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe in high spirits

kiell vibing to bmth at the nme awards is something that can actually be so personal pic.twitter.com/2pBl4XIdsi — 💀Gem Fandango👻 (@gingerwariorxo) March 3, 2022

It was a night of firsts for many musical fashionistas…

…and some veterans put on scary yet sultry performances

[📸] first photos from @fkatwigs’ performance of "meta angel" tonight (03/02) at the nme awards! #BandLabNMEAwards2022 — the full performance should be available overnight on nme’s youtube channel. pic.twitter.com/1ILFMDF6kI — 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐠𝐬 (@holy_twigs) March 2, 2022

We celebrated around the world…

anyways TXT the 1st Korean Artist Ever To Win Hero Of The Year At NME Awards pic.twitter.com/L0NTA66rvh — jp ☆ 🎮 (@jptxwc) March 2, 2022

…with the first Korean and Nigerian winners of two prestigious awards

Thank you @NME sorry I couldn’t make it but it means a Lot!!! My First NME!!!!!😁 🦍 https://t.co/QHMZbBh3zZ — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 2, 2022

Rina Sawayama served us opulence

these pics i took of rina at the NME awards……. i’m so 😭 pic.twitter.com/YLg9jUBlUt — shoval (@rina4lesbians) March 3, 2022

It must be the luck of the Irish in this winners’ shot

It’s not Ellen’s Oscar selfie, but it’s our very own NME take

Was great to share the moment with Soho star & South London’s finest @_michaelajao and some of my hardworking crew on the Sparks doc, editor @paultre & producers @georgehencken & Leo Thompson, though we missed Laura Richardson who couldn’t make it (we got drunk in your honour). pic.twitter.com/WuCzEaYoU1 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 3, 2022

By the end of the night, some were still upset they never bagged a superstar boyfriend

It’s safe to say: it was a pretty wild night

It seems like it was a pretty wild night pic.twitter.com/eoM48EbvrB — yannis doing things (@philippvkis) March 3, 2022

