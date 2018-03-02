.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content h1 {

font-family: Montserrat;

font-weight: 600;

font-size: 2.8rem;

line-height: 1.2;

text-shadow: 0 0 50px #000;

margin-top: 2.5rem;

margin-bottom: 1.25rem;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content h2 {

font-family: Montserrat;

font-weight: 600;

font-size: 34px;

line-height: 1.2;

margin-top: 2.5rem;

margin-bottom: 1.25rem;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content h3 {

font-family: Montserrat;

font-weight: 600;

font-size: 1.4rem;

line-height: 1.4;

margin-top: 2.5rem;

margin-bottom: 1.25rem;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content h4 {

font-family: Roboto;

font-weight: 600;

font-size: 1.3rem;

line-height: 1.4;

margin-top: 2.5rem;

margin-bottom: 1.25rem;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content h5 {

font-family: Montserrat;

font-weight: 600;

font-size: .7rem;

line-height: 1.6;

text-transform: uppercase;

letter-spacing: .07rem;

margin-top: 2.5rem;

margin-bottom: 1.25rem;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content h6 {

font-family: Montserrat;

font-weight: 600;

font-size: 1.2rem;

line-height: 1.4;

margin-top: 2.5rem;

margin-bottom: 1.25rem;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content p {

font-family: Roboto;

font-weight: 300;

font-style: normal;

font-size: 20px;

line-height: 1.2;

margin-top: 2rem;

margin-bottom: 2rem;

color: black

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content ul li {

font-family: Roboto;

font-weight: 300;

font-size: 1rem;

line-height: 1.8;

margin-top: 1.25rem;

margin-bottom: 1.25rem;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content ol li {

font-family: Roboto;

font-weight: 300;

font-size: 1rem;

line-height: 1.8;

margin-top: 1.25rem;

margin-bottom: 1.25rem;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content blockquote {

font-family: Roboto;

font-weight: 300;

font-size: 1.2rem;

line-height: 1.6;

margin-top: 2.5rem;

margin-bottom: 2.5rem;

margin-left: 2.5rem;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content a {

text-decoration: underline;

color: red

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center {

font-family: Roboto;

font-weight: 200;

font-size: 4rem;

text-align: center;

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text p {

font-style: normal;

font-size: 18px;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text h1 {

font-family: Roboto;

font-size: 60px;

line-height: 1.3;

text-align: center;

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text h2 {

text-align: center;

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text h3 {

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text h4 {

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text h5 {

color: black

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text h6 {

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text blockquote {

font-style: italic;

text-align: left;

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center {

font-family: Roboto

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text p {

font-weight: 300;

font-size: 1.7em;

line-height: 1.45em;

text-align: center;

letter-spacing: .05em;

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text h1 {

font-size: 4.2rem;

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text h2 {

font-size: 3rem;

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text h3 {

font-size: 2rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text h4 {

font-size: 1.8rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text h6 {

font-size: 2rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text h5 {

font-size: 1rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text blockquote {

font-size: 45px;

text-align: center;

margin-right: 20px;

margin-left: 20px;

color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center {

text-align: center;

color: black;

background-color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text blockquote {

text-align: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h1 {

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h6 {

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h3 {

font-size: 20px;

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h5 {

font-size: 14px;

text-align: center;

color: #e2001a

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text p {

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h2 {

line-height: 1.3;

text-align: center;

color: black

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h4 {

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center {

font-family: Roboto;

font-size: 2rem;

text-align: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text p {

font-weight: 300;

font-size: 20px;

line-height: 1.45;

text-align: left;

letter-spacing: .05em;

color: #2d2d2d

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text h1 {

font-size: 4.2rem;

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text h2 {

font-size: 45px;

text-align: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text h3 {

font-size: 2rem;

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text h4 {

font-size: 1.8rem;

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text h6 {

font-size: 2rem;

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text h5 {

font-size: 1rem;

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text blockquote {

font-size: 1.5rem;

text-align: center

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text ul li {

font-size: 20px;

line-height: 1.0;

text-align: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_image {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 100%;

height: 75rem;

vertical-align: top;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

padding-top: 0;

padding-bottom: 0;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/2018-shame4-deanchalkley-280218_1.jpg_1000x635.jpg);

background-position: center top;

background-size: cover;

position: relative

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_social_icons {

display: block;

width: 90%;

vertical-align: bottom;

margin-top: 62.73rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

min-height: 2.6rem;

max-width: 170px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_social_icons.fr-grid>.fr-widget {

float: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_social_icons.fr-grid>.fr-widget:nth-child(3n+1) {

margin-top: 0;

margin-right: 0;

margin-bottom: 0;

margin-left: 0;

width: 33.33%;

clear: left;

max-width: inherit

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_social_icons.fr-grid>.fr-widget:nth-child(3n+2) {

margin-top: 0;

margin-right: 0;

margin-bottom: 0;

margin-left: 0;

width: 33.33%;

clear: none;

max-width: inherit

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_social_icons.fr-grid>.fr-widget:nth-child(3n+3) {

margin-top: 0;

margin-right: 0;

margin-bottom: 0;

margin-left: 0;

width: 33.33%;

clear: none;

max-width: inherit

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_yt_icon_2 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 40px;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-height: 64px;

fill: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_fb_icon_2 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 40px;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-height: 64px;

fill: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_twitter_2 {

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_tw_icon_2 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 40px;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-height: 64px;

fill: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_slug {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-top: 4rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1200px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_post_body {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 100%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_content_8 {

float: none;

display: block;

margin-top: -4rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

padding-top: 5rem;

padding-bottom: 5rem;

background-color: #2d2d2d;

min-height: 19.69rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_30 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 800px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_content_block_1 {

float: none;

display: block;

vertical-align: top;

margin-top: 5rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

padding-bottom: 0;

background-color: white;

min-height: 39.94rem;

max-width: 1130px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_box_1 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_headlinelead_paragraph {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

vertical-align: top;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 5rem;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_byline {

float: left;

width: 300px;

margin-top: 5rem;

margin-bottom: 2rem;

margin-left: 2rem;

padding-top: 0;

padding-bottom: 0;

background-color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_61 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 600px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hd7_image {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 100%;

height: 90%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/screen-shot-2017-04-25-at-22-59-46-150×150.png_150x150.png);

background-position: center center;

background-size: cover;

min-height: 150px;

max-height: 90%;

max-width: 150px;

border-radius: 50%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_28 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_62 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-top: 4rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_parallax_3 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 100%;

vertical-align: top;

margin-top: 5rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

margin-left: auto;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/2018-shame7-deanchalkley-010318.jpg_1000x1498.jpg);

background-position: center top;

background-size: auto;

background-attachment: fixed;

min-height: 70rem;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 100%;

margin-top: 5rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

background-color: black;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/shame-274-h-176900922-273941592_1.jpg_1000x1498.jpg);

background-position: center center;

min-height: 70rem;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_63 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg_2 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 100%;

margin-top: 5rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

margin-left: auto;

background-color: black;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/2018-shame-deanchalkley-280218_1.jpg_1000x1498.jpg);

background-position: center center;

background-attachment: scroll;

min-height: 100rem;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_134 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_fixed_bg_2 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 100%;

margin-top: 5rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

margin-left: auto;

background-color: white;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/2018-shame2-deanchalkley-280218.jpg_1000x1498.jpg);

background-position: center center;

background-size: auto;

background-attachment: fixed;

min-height: 70rem;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_135 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg_3 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 100%;

margin-top: 5rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

margin-left: auto;

background-color: black;

background-repeat: no-repeat;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/2018-shame4-deanchalkley-280218_2.jpg_1000x635.jpg);

background-size: cover;

min-height: 40rem;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_136 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 5rem;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_crew_1 {

display: block;

width: 100%;

background-color: white

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-top: 80px;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 2rem;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget {

float: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget:nth-child(3n+1) {

margin-top: .6em;

margin-right: 2%;

margin-bottom: .6em;

margin-left: 0;

width: 31.996666666666666%;

clear: left;

max-width: inherit

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget:nth-child(3n+2) {

margin-top: .6em;

margin-right: 2%;

margin-bottom: .6em;

margin-left: 0;

width: 31.996666666666666%;

clear: none;

max-width: inherit

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget:nth-child(3n+3) {

margin-top: .6em;

margin-right: 0;

margin-bottom: .6em;

margin-left: 0;

width: 31.996666666666666%;

clear: none;

max-width: inherit

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_person_one_pic {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 150px;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/2018-sorry-deanchalkley-160118-768×488.jpg_768x488.jpg);

background-position: center center;

background-size: cover;

min-height: 150px;

border-radius: 50%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_82 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_person_two_pic {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 150px;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/2017-hmltd-press-220317-920×584.jpg_920x584.jpg);

background-position: center center;

background-size: cover;

min-height: 150px;

border-radius: 50%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_83 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_person_three_pic {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 150px;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/2017-hotellux-rhiannonbarton-161117-920×584.jpg_920x584.jpg);

background-position: center center;

background-size: cover;

min-height: 150px;

border-radius: 50%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_84 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_caption {

float: none;

display: block;

left: 15px;

width: 100%;

font-size: .8em;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

color: white;

position: absolute;

bottom: 10px;

max-width: 800px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_fixed_bg {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 100%;

margin-top: 5rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

margin-left: auto;

background-color: white;

background-image: url(https://cdn.froont.com/lisa-hickley/782h4z/_static-uploads/images/thumbnail/2018-shame3-deanchalkley-280218.jpg_1000x1498.jpg);

background-position: center top;

background-size: auto;

background-attachment: fixed;

position: relative;

min-height: 70rem;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_4 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

font-size: .8em;

vertical-align: middle;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 4rem;

margin-left: auto;

color: black;

z-index: 0;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_5 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

font-size: .8em;

vertical-align: middle;

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 4rem;

margin-left: auto;

color: black;

z-index: 0;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_6 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

font-size: .8em;

vertical-align: middle;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 4rem;

margin-left: auto;

color: black;

z-index: 0;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_7 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

font-size: .8em;

vertical-align: middle;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 4rem;

margin-left: auto;

color: black;

z-index: 0;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_8 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

font-size: .8em;

vertical-align: middle;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 4rem;

margin-left: auto;

color: black;

z-index: 0;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_9 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

font-size: .8em;

vertical-align: middle;

margin-right: auto;

margin-bottom: 4rem;

margin-left: auto;

color: black;

z-index: 0;

max-width: 1000px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_81 {

float: none;

display: block;

width: 90%;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

max-width: 1200px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_yt_icon_2 .fr-svg-inner {

padding-bottom: 100%;

position: relative

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_fb_icon_2 .fr-svg-inner {

padding-bottom: 100%;

position: relative

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_tw_icon_2 .fr-svg-inner {

padding-bottom: 100%;

position: relative

}

@media screen and (max-width: 1024px) {

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h2 {

line-height: 1.2

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_image {

height: 40rem;

background-size: contain

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_social_icons {

margin-top: 31.125rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_slug {

margin-top: 2rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_62 {

margin-top: 4rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_parallax_3 {

background-size: cover;

max-width: 1024px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg {

background-size: cover;

max-width: 1024px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg_2 {

background-size: cover;

max-width: 1024px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_fixed_bg_2 {

background-size: cover;

max-width: 1024px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg_3 {

max-width: 1024px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid {

margin-top: 2rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_fixed_bg {

background-size: cover;

max-width: 1024px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_5 {

margin-top: 1rem

}

}

@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text p {

font-size: 20px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text h1 {

font-size: 45px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text p {

font-size: 20px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text blockquote {

font-size: 34px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center {

text-align: center;

color: black

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text p {

font-size: 18px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text h2 {

font-size: 34px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text ul li {

font-size: 18px;

line-height: 1.1;

text-align: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_image {

height: 29.9rem;

padding-top: 0;

padding-bottom: 0;

background-size: contain

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_social_icons {

margin-top: 22rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_slug {

margin-top: 1rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_post_body {

padding-top: 0;

padding-bottom: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_content_8 {

min-height: 14.25rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_content_block_1 {

margin-top: 2rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_box_1 {

margin-bottom: 3rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_headlinelead_paragraph {

margin-top: 0;

margin-bottom: 2rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_byline {

float: none;

width: auto;

margin-top: 2rem;

margin-left: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg_3 {

background-size: cover

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget {

float: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget:nth-child(1n+1) {

margin-top: .6em;

margin-right: 0;

margin-bottom: .6em;

margin-left: 0;

width: 100%;

clear: left;

max-width: inherit

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_caption {

left: 0;

padding-left: 1rem;

position: relative;

bottom: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_4 {

left: 0;

padding-bottom: 1rem;

padding-left: 0;

position: relative;

bottom: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_5 {

left: 0;

padding-bottom: 1rem;

padding-left: 0;

position: relative;

bottom: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_6 {

left: 0;

padding-bottom: 1rem;

padding-left: 0;

position: relative;

bottom: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_7 {

left: 0;

padding-bottom: 1rem;

padding-left: 0;

position: relative;

bottom: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_8 {

left: 0;

padding-bottom: 1rem;

padding-left: 0;

position: relative;

bottom: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_9 {

left: 0;

padding-bottom: 1rem;

padding-left: 0;

position: relative;

bottom: 0

}

}

@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content h2 {

font-size: 24px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text p {

font-size: 18px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text h1 {

font-size: 3rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center {

font-size: 1.3em

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text blockquote {

font-size: 28px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center {

font-size: 1em

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h3 {

font-size: 20px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h5 {

font-size: 14px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h2 {

line-height: 1.4

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center {

font-size: 1.3em

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text h2 {

font-size: 26px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_image {

padding-top: 0;

padding-bottom: 0;

background-size: cover

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_social_icons {

margin-top: 21rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_content_8 {

padding-top: 3rem;

padding-bottom: 3rem;

min-height: 12.56rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_box_1 {

margin-bottom: 2rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_byline {

margin-top: 3rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_62 {

margin-top: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_parallax_3 {

margin-top: 2rem;

padding-top: 80px;

padding-bottom: 80px;

background-attachment: scroll

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg {

margin-top: 2rem;

padding-top: 80px;

padding-bottom: 80px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg_2 {

margin-top: 2rem;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

padding-top: 80px;

padding-bottom: 80px;

background-repeat: no-repeat;

background-size: cover;

min-height: 43.6rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_fixed_bg_2 {

margin-top: 2rem;

padding-top: 80px;

padding-bottom: 80px;

background-attachment: scroll

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg_3 {

margin-top: 2rem;

padding-top: 80px;

padding-bottom: 80px;

background-size: cover;

min-height: 18.5rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid {

margin-top: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget {

float: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget:nth-child(1n+1) {

margin-right: 1%;

margin-left: 1%;

width: 98.0%;

clear: left;

max-width: inherit

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_fixed_bg {

margin-top: 2rem;

padding-top: 0;

padding-bottom: 0;

background-attachment: scroll

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_4 {

margin-bottom: 2rem;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_5 {

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-bottom: 2rem;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_6 {

margin-bottom: 2rem;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_7 {

margin-bottom: 2rem;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_8 {

margin-bottom: 2rem;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_9 {

margin-bottom: 2rem;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 0

}

}

@media screen and (max-width: 320px) {

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content p {

font-size: 1.0rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_bright_center.fr-text h1 {

font-size: 3rem;

line-height: 1.1

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text p {

font-size: 18px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_bright_center.fr-text blockquote {

font-size: 22px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center {

font-size: .9em;

line-height: 1.45em

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_dark_center.fr-text h2 {

line-height: 1.4

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text p {

font-size: 16px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_large_dark_center.fr-text ul li {

font-size: 16px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_image {

float: none;

display: block;

margin-right: auto;

margin-left: auto;

padding-top: 0;

padding-bottom: 0;

background-repeat: no-repeat;

background-position: center top;

background-size: cover;

background-attachment: scroll;

min-height: 0;

max-width: 100%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_social_icons {

margin-top: 21rem;

margin-bottom: 1rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_slug {

width: 100%;

margin-top: 1.5rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_content_8 {

padding-bottom: 0;

min-height: 14.81rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_box_1 {

margin-bottom: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_headlinelead_paragraph {

margin-top: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_byline {

margin-top: 2rem;

margin-bottom: 1.5rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hd7_image {

min-height: 100px;

max-width: 100px

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_text_62 {

margin-top: 1rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_parallax_3 {

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-bottom: .25rem;

background-size: cover;

background-attachment: scroll;

min-height: 30rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg {

margin-top: 1rem;

background-position: center top;

background-size: cover;

background-attachment: scroll;

min-height: 30rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg_2 {

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-bottom: .25rem;

background-repeat: no-repeat;

background-position: center center;

background-size: cover;

min-height: 28.6rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_fixed_bg_2 {

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-bottom: .25rem;

background-size: cover;

background-attachment: scroll;

min-height: 30rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_bg_3 {

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-bottom: .25rem;

background-position: center center;

background-size: cover;

min-height: 12.1rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid {

margin-top: 0

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget {

float: left

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_team_3_column_grid.fr-grid>.fr-widget:nth-child(1n+1) {

margin-top: 1.7em;

margin-bottom: 1.7em;

width: 100.0%;

clear: left;

max-width: inherit

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_caption {

left: 0;

width: 100%;

font-size: .8rem;

padding-top: 0;

padding-right: 15px;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 15px;

position: relative;

bottom: 0;

max-width: 100%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_with_fixed_bg {

margin-top: 1rem;

margin-bottom: 0rem;

background-size: cover;

background-attachment: scroll;

min-height: 30rem

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_4 {

left: 0;

width: 100%;

font-size: .8rem;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

padding-right: 15px;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 15px;

position: relative;

bottom: 0;

max-width: 100%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_5 {

left: 0;

width: 100%;

font-size: .8rem;

margin-top: 1rem;

padding-top: 0;

padding-right: 15px;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 15px;

position: relative;

bottom: 0;

max-width: 100%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_6 {

left: 0;

width: 100%;

font-size: .8rem;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

padding-top: 0;

padding-right: 15px;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 15px;

position: relative;

bottom: 0;

max-width: 100%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_7 {

left: 0;

width: 100%;

font-size: .8rem;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

padding-top: 0;

padding-right: 15px;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 15px;

position: relative;

bottom: 0;

max-width: 100%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_8 {

left: 0;

width: 100%;

font-size: .8rem;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

padding-top: 0;

padding-right: 15px;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 15px;

position: relative;

bottom: 0;

max-width: 100%

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_hero_caption_9 {

left: 0;

width: 100%;

font-size: .8rem;

margin-bottom: 1rem;

padding-top: 0;

padding-right: 15px;

padding-bottom: 0;

padding-left: 15px;

position: relative;

bottom: 0;

max-width: 100%

}

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_yt_icon_2 {

transition-property: fill;

transition-duration: .3s;

transition-timing-function: ease-out

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_yt_icon_2:hover {

fill: red;

transition-duration: .125s

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_fb_icon_2 {

transition-property: fill;

transition-duration: .3s;

transition-timing-function: ease-out

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_fb_icon_2:hover {

fill: red;

transition-duration: .125s

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_tw_icon_2 {

transition-property: fill;

transition-duration: .3s;

transition-timing-function: ease-out

}

.froont-embed-content.fr-pro-782h4z .b-content .fr_wf_tw_icon_2:hover {

fill: red;

transition-duration: .125s

}

var fonts = {

“Montserrat”: {

“family”: “Montserrat”,

“source”: “google”,

“subsets”: [

“latin”,

“latin-ext”,

“vietnamese”

],

“variants”: [

“100”,

“100italic”,

“200”,

“200italic”,

“300”,

“300italic”,

“500”,

“500italic”,

“600”,

“600italic”,

“700”,

“700italic”,

“800”,

“800italic”,

“900”,

“900italic”,

“italic”,

“regular”

]

},

“Roboto”: {

“family”: “Roboto”,

“source”: “google”,

“subsets”: [

“cyrillic”,

“cyrillic-ext”,

“greek”,

“greek-ext”,

“latin”,

“latin-ext”,

“vietnamese”

],

“variants”: [

“100”,

“100italic”,

“300”,

“300italic”,

“500”,

“500italic”,

“700”,

“700italic”,

“900”,

“900italic”,

“italic”,

“regular”

]

}

};

(function(window, $) {

‘use strict’;

var fonts = window.fonts;

var WebFont = window.WebFont;

window.googleFonts = [];

window.typekitFonts = [];

var googleFonts = window.googleFonts,

typekitFonts = window.typekitFonts;

var googleFontString = function(family, variants, subsets) {

var result = family;

if (!!variants) {

result += ‘:’ + variants.join(‘,’) + ‘:’ + subsets.join(‘,’);

}

return result;

};

$.each(fonts, function(family, font) {

if (font.source === ‘google’) {

googleFonts.push(googleFontString(family, font.variants, font.subsets));

} else if (font.source === ‘typekit’) {

typekitFonts.push({

‘id’: font.id,

‘variations’: font.variants,

‘css_name’: font[‘css_name’]

});

}

});

if (googleFonts.length) {

WebFont.load({

google: {

families: googleFonts

}

});

}

})(window, jQuery);