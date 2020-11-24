All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

As shoppers prep for Amazon’s Black Friday sale this week, the retailer has launched a trove of early promos and markdowns. We’ve compiled a list of gadgets for TV and film lovers, from 4K TVs to soundbars to projectors. This is a rolling list, and we’ll update it as more deals come through.

Fire TV Accessory Essentials Bundle

The Fire TV Stick is one of the most elegant streaming devices in the market right now: plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, whip out the accompanying remote and you’ve got all your favourite streaming platforms at your fingertips. This Essentials Bundle comes with a case for the Fire TV remote and a Mission Cable USB Power Cable, which lets you power the Fire TV Stick using your TV’s own ports – no needlessly long power cables necessary.

BUY NOW: $59.99 ($13 off)

Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speakers

‘Proper’ bookshelf speakers are miles ahead of any Bluetooth device or, worse, your TV’s in-built speaker. And Klipsch’s Reference Series has made a name for itself for being an audiophile-friendly line without the eye-gouging prices. The R-41M speakers are precisely that: compact, powerful and packed with bells and whistles like the Tractix Horn Technology, which improves clarity and dynamics. It’s going at about 40 per cent off right now, making them some of the cheapest of their kind around today.

BUY NOW: $114.99 (40 per cent off)

Marantz AV Receiver SR7013

Passive bookshelf speakers are worthless without an amplifier to drive them – which is where this Marantz receiver comes in. Designed to be the engine of your home A/V system, the SR7013 is an 11.2-channel behemoth whose feature list is too extensive to state here. Highlights include the ability to upscale to 4K, Dolby Atmos, IMAX audio decoding, DTS Virtual:X, built-in WiFi connectivity to link up to other smart home devices, and a whopping 125 watts per channel.

BUY NOW: $1,599 ($600 off)

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar

Polk Audio may not be a household name like Yamaha, Marantz and Harman Kardon, but this is an American brand with a rich heritage that stretches back almost 50 years. Its MagniFi system is ingenious and innovative: it pairs – wirelessly, we should add – a compact soundbar with a woofer. And even within the soundbar, Polk managed to cram a six-driver speaker system that creates immersive surround sound. A great value buy.

BUY NOW: $249 (27 per cent off)

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV

Not everyone can afford the best and brightest QLED TV. But Toshiba has a much more modest alternative that, while admittedly lacking in the hardware department, doesn’t skimp on features. This new-for-2020 model has Fire TV built in and a remote with voice assistant capabilities, so you can go, “Alexa, play one of the 500,000 titles in your library.”

BUY NOW: $119.99 ($60 off)

Anker Nebula Capsule Projector

No bigger than a can of Coke, the Anker Nebula is a sleek, portable mini projector that can throw images up to 100 inches big and 100 lumens bright. It runs on Android 7.1 out of the box, and it’s got an integrated 360º speaker, too. Don’t expect anywhere close to the best picture quality – this is something you’d want to chuck into a bag and bring to a party.

BUY NOW: $234.99 ($65 off)

LG HU80KA 4K UHD Laser Smart TV Home Theater CineBeam Projector

On the opposite end of the scale, the LG HU80KA is the big boy of home projectors. It throws Ultra HD 4K-quality pictures at 150 inches and 2,500 lumens; LG claims images are crisp even from over 12 feet away. And thanks to a clever design, the HU80KA can be plonked on a floor or tabletop – or even moved from room to room.

BUY NOW: $1,996.99 (26 per cent off)

Sony UBP-X1100ES 4K UHD Home Theater Streaming Blu-ray Player with HDR

Play Blu-ray discs and stream anything with this top-of-the-line Sony home cinema device. Beyond connectivity, the 1100ES boasts some serious specs under the hood: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision and DSEE HX tech, which upscales MP3s into high-fidelity audio.

BUY NOW: $499.98 ($100 off)

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV

Don’t knock on Insignia, Best Buy’s house brand. Sure, it’s relatively old tech – 720p, LCD panel and so on – but it’s also now going for $80. And it comes with Fire TV capabilities and an Alexa-enabled remote. Not many similarly priced TVs come with that feature set.

BUY NOW: $79.99 (47 per cent off)

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday Amazon deals for film and TV lovers

Sony STR-DN1080 Home Theater AV Receiver (was $599.99, now $498)

Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar (was $211.11, now $199.95)

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray Disc Player (was $299.99, now $248)

TVs: Amazon is promising savings on Samsung TVs, Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs, Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs and TVs under $1,000. No specific markdowns are mentioned but the retailer says you can also expect 25 per cent off TVs larger than 75 inches.

When does the Amazon Black Friday 2020 sale start?

Amazon will periodically launch Black Friday deals from November 20 to 27, 2020. Promos will be published on amazon.com/blackfriday every day that week, some of which will only run for 24 hours.

Already, Amazon has published dozens of early Black Friday deals on its Holiday Dash section. Many of these are “Epic Daily Deals” – ‘doorbusters’ that are only available for a few hours and in very limited quantities.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of Black Friday deals?

No. The vast majority Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are available to all. However, Prime Members do get exclusive deals, faster and cheaper shipping, and other perks that, for many shoppers, more than make up for the $12.99 monthly fee.