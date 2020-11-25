All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Holiday season is finally here, and Amazon Black Friday deals are ripe for the picking. We’ve put together a list of the hottest discounts available right now for gamers, including headsets, keyboards, mice, chairs and speakers. This is a rolling list, so be sure to check back for updates.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed reinvents an icon. With this gaming mouse, the brand took its already hyper-popular 502 model and gave it a shot in the arm with new, high-performance Lightspeed wireless tech and an ultra-responsive Hero 25K sensor. The result is an excellent peripheral that’s just at home in the hands of an eSports player as it is a casual gamer’s.

Just Dance 2021 – Nintendo Switch Standard Edition

Hitting the club might be impossible right now, but with the brand new edition of Just Dance you can just about bring the party to your living room. This year’s instalment offers over 40 new dance tracks, including ‘Rain On Me’ by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, ‘Adore You’ by Harry Styles, and ‘Ice Cream’ by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez. The best part? No additional accessories are required – simply use your smartphone to track moves via the Just Dance Controller app.

The Last Of Us Part II – PlayStation 4

Probably the PS4’s gaming highlight of the year, The Last Of Us Part II fought tooth and nail through spoiler and COVID-related delays to live up to its hype. The sequel to 2013’s epic The Last Of Us finds Ellie on a perilous – and oftentimes heartbreaking – quest for revenge, taking on hordes of infected, fellow survivors and her own demons along the way. In our review, we gave the game a perfect score, describing it as “the ultimate swan song for the PS4”.

Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard

If you’re in the market for a keyboard that you can use for both work and play, the Razer Ornata V2 is the best option there is at the moment. It combines comfort, performance and affordability to come out on top of its contemporaries. The highlight, however, is its Hybrid Mecha-Membrane Technology, which provides the cushioned feel of a conventional keyboard but also adds the audible and tactile click which gamers enjoy.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Wired PC Gaming Headset

Whether you’re gaming, watching a movie, listening to music or attending a video meeting, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S has you covered. Its Dual Chamber Drivers – which separate bass frequencies from the highs and mids – ensure audio is distinct and distortion is minimised. It also comes with convenient bass sliders to maximise bass or cut it off completely, depending on your needs. Rounding things up are breathable fabric cushions for maximum airflow and a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and cable.

Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset

If you prefer a wireless headset instead, then Logitech’s G935 may be a better fit. You don’t have to deal with cables, plus the G935 comes with large 50mm Pro-G drivers and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound technology to put you right in the middle of the melee. The headset also features up to 12 hours of wireless gaming as well as fully programmable, reactive RGB lighting to ensure your G935 blends in with the rest of your setup.

Respawn Specter Full Mesh Ergonomic Gaming Chair

For those hourslong sessions, having a comfortable throne is an absolute necessity. Respawn’s Specter mesh gaming chair tops our list because it quite literally has your back. Ergonomic touches like its integrated lumbar support, 3D adjustable armrests, and “synchro-tilt” mean you’ll be comfortable for hours. The latter feature keeps the front edge of the Specter tilted closer to the floor, opening the angle of the torso for better spinal alignment and improved circulation.

Samsung 27-Inch G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor

The G5 Odyssey is everything a gamer needs in a gaming monitor and then some. With this 27-inch beast, Samsung delivers a performance monitor with lightning fast 1ms response times – which could mean the difference between death and a kill – as well as a super sleek 144Hz refresh rate. Wrapping things up on the feature front is a curved panel for increased game immersion and AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology to ensure effortlessly smooth gameplay.

Razer Nommo Chroma Gaming Speakers

Take your movies, music and video games to the next level with Razer’s Nommo Chroma gaming speakers. Featuring custom woven glass fiber 3-inch drivers, these speakers have been engineered to deliver ultra-clear sound. Complementing the drivers are rear-facing bass ports to provide a richer, fuller sound – which can be easily tweaked with a convenient bass knob on the right speaker. At just over $100, the Nommo Chroma makes for an excellent entry-level gaming speaker solution.

When does the Amazon Black Friday 2020 sale start?

Amazon will periodically launch Black Friday deals from November 20 to 27, 2020. Promos will be published on amazon.com/blackfriday every day that week, some of which will only run for 24 hours.

Already, Amazon has published dozens of early Black Friday deals on its Holiday Dash section. Many of these are “Epic Daily Deals” – ‘doorbusters’ that are only available for a few hours and in very limited quantities.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of Black Friday deals?

No. The vast majority of Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are available to all. But Prime Members do get exclusive deals, faster and cheaper shipping, and other perks that, for many shoppers, more than make up for the $12.99 monthly fee.