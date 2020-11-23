Fingers at the ready – Amazon’s Black Friday sale is almost upon us. While the majority of the promos will only be available on November 27, there are already dozens of early deals, doorbusters and markdowns live on the site.

We’ve corralled together a list of gifts for music fans, from guitars to wireless headphones to powerful Bluetooth speakers. This is a rolling list, and we’ll update it as more deals come through.

Echo 4th Generation

That’s no moon – it’s the newest edition of Amazon’s Echo smart speaker. Apart from the change in form factor from a stout oblong tower to a Death Star-resembling orb, the fourth-gen Echo ups the ante with considerable upgrades under the hood. The device now comes with a built-in smart home hub, dual front-firing tweeters (which reproduce crisper audio) and a temperature sensor.

BUY NOW: $69.99 ($30 off. Promo begins on Black Friday)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

These Bose QuietComfort 35 II cans are pricey, but strap them on and you’ll never go back to any other pair. And it’s not only because they’re the most comfortable cans we’ve tried. With three levels of noise-cancellation, stunning audio fidelity, a wide soundstage and a long battery life, this pair fits the bill whether you’re commuting, on a plane or just enjoying your tunes in the office. They’re going at 33 per cent off their list price of $299, too, so this is a no-brainer.

BUY NOW: $199 (33 per cent off)

Skullcandy Indy XT

AirPods too flashy and eye-bogglingly expensive? These true wireless Skullcandy Indy XT earphones might fit the bill. They’re more subdued, but that doesn’t mean they lack in the specs department. The Bluetooth buds have call, track and volume touch controls on its sleek surface, noise-reduction features and up to 16 hours of battery life with the charging case. All that at a mere fraction of the AirPods’ price, now going at $50 off.

BUY NOW: $34.99 ($50 off)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory

In this PlayStation 4 rhythm game, the Disney and Final Fantasy universes collide. Players control characters that leap, glide and take out enemies to the beat of tunes from classic Disney films like The Little Mermaid and The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as Square Enix’s massive vault. The Kingdom Hearts series is renowned for its soundtrack, and at a discount Black Friday, there’s no better time to delve into that colourful world.

In our four-star review of the game, we said, “Square Enix lands a home run by vibing a rhythm game framework with an already stellar soundtrack.”

BUY NOW: $49.94 ($10 off)

Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 6

With an attached handle, this portable Bluetooth speaker is designed to be toted around rather than chucked into a bag – not that it’d fit. The Onyx Studio’s relatively large woofer means it pumps out floor-rattling bass, and a 25mm tweeter lets the high frequencies sizzle and pop the way a smaller Bluetooth speaker can’t. You can even wirelessly daisy-chain two Onyx Studios together for double the power.

BUY NOW: $188.99 ($110 off)

Byron Statics Vinyl Record Player

Take the plunge into the world of wax with this entry-level turntable that has everything you need: built-in speakers, three speeds, and multiple inputs/outputs for connecting separate sources and amplifiers. The Byron Statics player is also portable – everything can be ‘folded up’ into a suitcase.

BUY NOW: $31.49

Fender Squier Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Bundle

A no-nonsense acoustic guitar, gig bag, tuner, strap, a pack of strings, a few picks and a subscription to Fender’s online lesson platform – this bundle from Squier, which is Fender’s more accessible sibling, is the best starter pack for beginners. Don’t expect pristine tones from this dreadnought shaped guitar, but at under $150, you’ll still get a whole lotta guitar for your dollar.

BUY NOW: $149 (17 per cent off)

KEiiD Compact CD/MP3 Player Stereo

It looks like a mid-century classic, but KEiiD’s handsome stereo hi-fi was assembled from a car radio. The company prises those radios – including a CD player – from brand-new cars, then refits them into a wooden enclosure that also houses two bookshelf speakers. The stereo has Bluetooth capability and several aux-in jacks, too, so you can just as easily deploy it as a soundbar in your living room.

BUY NOW: $186.99 ($83 off)

Etymotic Research ERMK-5

Etymotic is a brand renowned among professional musicians for its noise-isolating in-ear monitors, but its entry-level ERMK-5 is designed for everyday on-the-go use. Up to 42 dB of isolation means you don’t need to crank the volume in noisy environments, and Etymotic’s famed clarity and top-end response ensure the sharpest trills and fanciest vocal acrobatics won’t be drowned out.

BUY NOW: $45.71 (17 per cent off)

Marshall Woburn

The brand associated with rock ’n’ roll’s hey-day has been churning out solid Bluetooth speakers in recent years – and the Woburn is another example of the marriage between iconic guitar amplifiers and consumer speakers. This powered speaker (no, it isn’t portable) has three power amps within its sturdy shell, one for its woofer and one for each of the two tweeters. In layman’s terms: that’s a lot of power. But there’s control, too, thanks to individual volume, bass and treble dials that let you sculpt the overall tone.

BUY NOW: $379.98 ($220 off)

When does the Amazon Black Friday 2020 sale start?

Amazon will periodically launch Black Friday deals from November 20 to 27, 2020. Promos will be published on amazon.com/blackfriday every day that week, some of which will only run for 24 hours.

Already, Amazon has published dozens of early Black Friday deals on its Holiday Dash section. Many of these are “Epic Daily Deals” – ‘doorbusters’ that are only available for a few hours and in very limited quantities.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of Black Friday deals?

No. The vast majority of Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are available to all. However, Prime Members do get exclusive deals, faster and cheaper shipping, and other perks that, for many shoppers, more than make up for the $12.99 monthly fee.