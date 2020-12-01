All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Still stumped on what to buy your favourite gamer this holiday season? We’ve got you covered. On this list, you’ll find the hottest gear in the gaming world right now. We’ve got something for every type of gamer, whether they’re a diehard FIFA fan or a rising Twitch star.

With COVID still having a major impact on the retail industry, 2020’s holiday shopping season will be unlike any other. Shipping delays and stock shortages are to be expected, so if you see something you like don’t sit on it – especially for items like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Happy hunting.

Sony PlayStation 5

The most coveted gaming console this holiday season – scoring a perfect five-star rating in our review – Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to come by. Thanks to COVID-related delays, the brand has been struggling to keep up with the overwhelming demand, being forced to release the console in batches. The PS5 represents the cutting edge in console gaming, combining gorgeous 4K gameplay with exceptional haptic controls to rise up to the hype surrounding it. A must-have for console fans.

As mentioned, the PS5 is currently out of stock, so check back at the following links to see if new units are available.

Xbox Series X

The PS5’s opposite number is nothing to sniff at. Representing Microsoft’s latest in console technology, the Xbox Series X is the fastest, most powerful Xbox to date – designed such that gamers will spend more time playing and less time waiting.

A key design feature is the Series X’s seamless backwards compatibility, which means your loved one will be able to enjoy select Xbox 360, Original Xbox and Xbox One games they already own on the new console. Calling it “a worthy foray into the next console generation”, NME’s Jordan Oloman gave the Xbox Series X a 4.5-star rating.

The Xbox Series X is just as difficult to come by as the PS5, however, so keep on the lookout via the following links.

Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR gaming headset you can get your hands on right now, nabbing a commendable four-star rating in our recent review. Perfect for escaping into the virtual world, the Quest 2 offers a ton of next-level experiences – you can slip into the shoes of a smuggler near Mustafar in Vader Immortal: Episode I and bop with BTS in Beat Saber. You could even download Netflix or Prime Video VR for a truly immersive TV experience.

Nintendo Switch

The ultimate console for Nintendo fans, the Switch has dominated sales in the US for the past 23 months – with October being its best month so far, seeing 735,926 units sold that month. The Switch features a phenomenal library of games, including fan favourites like Mario Kart 8, The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well as upcoming titles like John Wick Hex and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

2020’s follow-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man invites fans to experience an all-new Spidey through the eyes of Miles Morales. Swing through the snowy streets of New York with him as he learns what it takes to become a superhero.

Although it’s available on both PS4 and PS5, we highly recommend playing this game on the latter, owing to the console’s exceptional haptic feedback. Your loved one will truly feel each of Miles’ punches, web shots and venom blasts in their hands. NME’s Jordan Oloman gave this game a four-star rating, calling it “a web-slinging wonder brimming with potential”.

FIFA 21 for Xbox Series X

If you’re looking for a gift for a football fan, it’s hard to go wrong with the latest instalment of FIFA. This year’s edition, while a marginal improvement from FIFA 20, is still a great football game featuring phenomenal graphics, slick attacking gameplay – something NME’s Stacey Henley enjoyed in her review of the game – and a very enjoyable online multiplayer experience. The latter has become exceedingly useful, considering fans can’t have the usual in-person FIFA parties they’re used to.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset

Speaking of multiplayers, a headset is an essential tool for online gamers – nothing is more frustrating than not being able to communicate effectively with your team. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a great choice for a number of reasons. First, it’s wireless so you don’t need to deal with cables. Second, it’s compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S. And third, it’s an absolute sight to behold. Sure, it’s on the pricier end of headsets, but it’s the season of giving right?

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

This game is a no-brainer for Mario fans and those thinking of introducing young’uns to our favourite moustachioed plumber. Super Mario 3D All-Stars sees Nintendo repackage three of the best Mario adventures ever made: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. As a nod to fans, Nintendo has also included a total of 175 iconic Mario tunes within these games.

Elgato Stream Deck

Someone thinking about or looking to get into the streaming game? Then the Elgato Stream Deck makes for a great gift for them. It’s built with content creators in mind, with intuitive features designed to assist with streaming. It has 15 fully customisable LCD keys which can be programmed to do everything from switching scenes to launching media to adjusting audio. Traditionally accomplished with intricate keyboard mapping, this is a streamlined and accessible alternative.

Blue Yeti USB microphone

The Blue Yeti is the ultimate microphone for streamers and gamers alike. It has a three-capsule design, allowing it to excel in various situations, from streaming to gaming to podcasting and even conference calls. If you’d like to take it a step further, the mic also comes in a Yeticaster setup which also includes a boom arm and the Radius III vintage style shockmount. The latter is built to isolate the Yeti from noise, shock and ambient vibration for exceptional sound quality.

