A good gaming mouse is essential for any PC gamer spending hours pointing and clicking away. There’s also a daunting amount of choice that’s gone a world above the standard office clicker in terms of aesthetics, comfort and function. You might be in the market for one that matches your play style or simply one that matches your other gaming accessories, like your keyboard.

This guide will help provide you with pointers – no pun intended – on what gaming mouse you should be looking for as well as our recommendations on some of the best gaming mice you can buy to up your game.

Wireless mice are one of the latest variations around but may be less reliable because of lag, not to mention they’re more expensive. But since you’re not going to get up and take your mouse with you like you might when wearing a headset, we’re going to stick with the trusty wired gaming mice.

What to look for when buying a gaming mouse

Play style: The best gaming mouse for you will depend on what type of games you play. If you like first-person shooters then fast tracking and pinpoint accuracy are essential. If you play more RTS and MMOs then you’ll want a mouse with more buttons that can provide shortcuts or macros.

Weight and shape: You want a mouse that fits the size of your hand. But the weight and shape of a mouse that’s comfortable for you will also be based on what type of mouse grip you hold your mouse – palm, claw or fingertip – which are usually based on the type of games you play. Also consider that there are ergonomic mice, which are shaped to fit the grip of one hand (usually the right one) as well as ambidextrous mice, which have a neutral shape for either hand.

Technical specifications: While it’s recommended you pick a gaming mouse that feels most comfortable, its technical specifications are also important, especially if you’re playing competitively and want performance tools at your fingertips. The one that matters the most is probably DPI (dots per inch), which determines pointer sensitivity. Bear in mind the size of your monitor is also a factor, so gamers with a large monitor will want a mouse with higher DPI.

Lighting and customisation: Maybe you want a gaming mouse with RGB lights that matches the rest of your gaming setup or perhaps you want something less distracting. Either way, it’s important to have a gaming mouse that you can easily customise according to your preference.

The best gaming mice

Razer Deathadder V2

The Razer Deathadder V2 is the best all-round mouse for all gamers, supporting a variety of hand sizes and grips. It may be simple in design but we like that it excels in all its functions with an ergonomic design.

With its optical mouse switch, every click is made at the speed of light, made to endure 70million clicks, while its focus+ optical sensor provides 20,000 DPI to deliver flawless tracking no matter how fast you move your mouse.

Along with a tactile scrolling wheel, it also comes with eight independently programmable hyper-response buttons and Razer chroma RGB lighting with true 16.8million customisable colour options.

BUY NOW: $69.20 – Amazon US

BUY NOW: £60.10 – Amazon UK

Corsair Ironclaw RGB

If you have large hands, this is the gaming mouse for you. The Corsair Ironclaw RGB is sculpted specifically in a palm grip for right-handed gamers with diamond-printed rubbery sides, making it perfect for large-mitted gamers looking for maximum comfort when aiming down sights.

The Ironclaw features Corsair’s most advanced optical sensor with 18,000 DPI allowing for super-accurate tracking, and there are seven fully programmable buttons allowing you to customise your play style.

Weighing in at 104g, it is a little on the heavier side compared to some other gaming mice but many may also appreciate that extra heft. Its switches have tested to be durable for more than 50million clicks, you can also rest assured that it’ll last.

BUY NOW: $92.89 – Amazon US

BUY NOW: £50.52 – Amazon UK

SteelSeries Sensei 310

The Sensei 310 is a reinvention of a classic SteelSeries ambidextrous gaming mouse that’s best known for palm and claw grip styles.

What we like most is that it features SteelSeries’ proprietary custom sensor – one of the most advanced available today – ensuring flawless tracking with 12,000 DPI. Its new matte finish also means you’ll have a better grip on it.

Reasonably light at 92g, ideal for both left- and right-handers, and with great build quality and feel, the Sensei 310 is one of the best gaming mice around.

BUY NOW: $49.99 – Amazon US

BUY NOW: £48.43 – Amazon UK

Glorious Model O

Glorious is relatively new to the scene, but its Model O mouse is ultra light at just 68g. This is thanks to its honeycomb design that also provides a tactile surface making it easier to grip. Its weight makes it easy to aim in shooters with the subtlest flick.

Style defines this mouse, which uses a unique fabric material for its cable that makes it almost feel wireless. Other mice might have flashier specs but this one still performs solidly with a PixArt 3360 optical sensor, smooth scroll wheel, zero mouse acceleration and RGB lighting.

We like that it manages this at an affordable price, which can vary depending on whether you’re after one with a matte or glossy finish. There’s also the even lighter Model O-minus version for smaller hands.

BUY NOW: $89.74 – Amazon US

BUY NOW: £52.99 – Amazon UK

Roccat Burst Pro

While Roccat is best known for its right-handed ergonomic mouse designs, the Burst Pro is a welcome new addition for ambidextrous gamers. This is another ultra light mouse at 68g, using a translucent honeycomb design that also showcases Roccat’s AIMO illumination system.

We like that this is the first Roccat mouse to use the Titan Switch Optical, providing mechanical, tactile clicks with low latency. It also features heat-treated glides and a PhantomFlex cable for unrestricted performance.

Both lightweight and durable up to 100million clicks, it’s a gaming mouse that may feel delicate in your hand, but won’t crack under pressure.

BUY NOW: $49.99 – Amazon US

BUY NOW: £49.99 – Amazon UK