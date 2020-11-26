All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to be fully immersed in lengthy gaming sessions without causing a racket to others living with you, then a gaming headset is a crucial component of your gaming setup.

There are two types of headsets you’ll be considering: wired and wireless. For the purposes of this guide, we’ll be looking at the latter.

For all the freedom a wireless headset offers, there’s more you need to take into consideration during your purchase as compared to any pair of cans that plugs into a headphone jack. The last thing you want to do is burn a hole in your pocket for a headset that’s either not compatible with your platform or has features that you’re unable to take advantage of.

So just which headset is right for you? We’ve thrown together a quick guide to help you make an informed decision, as well as a list of the best gaming headsets on the market right now. Happy hunting.

What to look for in the best gaming headsets

Comfort: For long gaming sessions, comfort is key. Headphones should be a good and light physical fit for your head without trapping heat or sweat. If you wear glasses, you’ll also want to make sure your headset accomodates that, too.

Build and appearance: A premium headset’s price should ensure you’re getting one made with good materials – but you also want to make sure that it looks good on you. We’ve gone with sleek and sophisticated builds in the list below that won’t make you stand out for the wrong reasons.

Surround sound: Stereo sound will be fine for most games but headsets with surround sound have multiple speakers in each ear so that you’re able to hear sounds coming from their precise direction. This feature is essential if you play competitive shooters like Call Of Duty and Fortnite.

Your gaming platform: Most wireless headsets use a USB transmitter that can be plugged into any console or device but be aware that Xbox only supports wireless headsets made exclusively for the console, though most of the headsets we’ve picked do have an Xbox version. That said, some PC gaming headsets may also take advantage of software not supported on consoles.

The best wireless gaming headsets

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

This is one of the best premium wireless headsets on the market, which uses a USB transmitter compatible with PlayStation, a docked Nintendo Switch or PC. You can also take advantage of its Superhuman Hearing tech to amplify critical sounds in competitive shooters.

Turtle Beach’s latest headset boasts a strong metal-reinforced headband combined with an aerofit cooling gel-infused memory for extra comfort. We also like this headset’s patented ProSpec Glasses relief system, which is adjustable to suit any kind of glasses you may wear.

The Stealth 700 also supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to take calls or listen to music without interrupting your flow. An extended battery life of around 20 hours gives it another edge over its predecessor. If you’re not playing online with friends or prefer to invest in a separate microphone, the built-in mic can also be flipped shut.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Pricey, but you’ll be paying for one of the elite headsets. Razer’s Hyperspeed Wireless technology and Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers ensure rich, clear and lossless audio, while a detachable HyperClear Supercardioid Microphone can cut off ambient noise with better voice isolation, all provided with 24 hours of battery life.

We also like that it’s ultra-comfortable, fitted with super soft breathable memory foam ear cushions with fabric that reduces sweat and heat-buildup. These plush cushions are also perfect seals for greater sound isolation.

While the Razer BlackShark is compatible on consoles, you do however need to be a PC gamer to get the benefits of its THX Spatial Audio surround sound software. For pro gamers already playing on PC, this is a must.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P

Here’s a terrific wireless gaming headset that uses a USB-C dongle, which allows you to connect to PC, Switch and Android. However, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P has been designed specifically for PS5, which is clear from its matching colour scheme.

What we really like is the SteelSeries’ unique ‘ski goggles’ elastic band design which you simply put over your head and let the band adjust to your head shape.

While it doesn’t come with surround sound, that’s no problem on PS5 since the console itself produces 3D audio. Ultimately, this is an excellent matching headset for PS5 owners with 24-hour battery life and a retractable mic.

HyperX Cloud Flight S

The HyperX Cloud Flight S boasts the greatest battery life of all, giving you wireless freedom for up to 30 hours – not that we’d condone playing a game straight through that time. In addition to its long battery life, we really like that when it comes to charging it’s Qi-certified for wireless charging – although the charger is sold separately.

Using a USB transmitter that’s compatible with PS4, PS5, PC, Switch and Android devices, its wireless range of up to 20 metres means you can always step away without leaving the action.

It also comes with HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 virtual surround sound, which you can easily switch out to stereo mode at the press of a button on the headphones. There are even buttons on the earcup that can be customised with options like muting your microphone to game and chat audio balancing.

ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air RGB

ROCCAT headsets target PC gamers looking for quality sound at affordable prices. It might be the priciest of the Elo series, but it’s certainly the most affordable of the other headsets here.

The German company has actually been acquired by Turtle Beach, so many of the features in Stealth 700 are included in this headset, including the ProSpecs Glasses Relief System as well as Superhuman Hearing for amplifying critical sounds to give you a competitive advantage.

We like this headset’s streamlined use of RGB on its sides, which uses AIMO Intelligent Lighting Engine that adapts to the colours on screen, giving your headset style without being overwhelming.

