This all-in-one turntable stereo system is now going for under $300

1byone’s 471NA-0010 is an all-in-one hi-fi system that has everything you need to start spinning records – and it’s now going on Amazon for $289 down from $329, which represents a 12 per cent discount.

The 471NA-0010 comprises a belt-drive turntable and a pair of bookshelf speakers. The turntable has a built-in phono stage (which you can bypass thanks to a phono/line switch), an Audio-Technica cartridge and a solid iron platter. It’s USB compatible, too, and you can even wirelessly stream music to the system.

The 471NA-0010 allows for playback at both 33 1/3 and 45 rpm speeds, meaning it’s able to play all your LPs and seven-inch singles. Best of all, the system’s vintage wood aesthetic and slim design easily make it a centrepiece of your bedroom or shared living space.

BUY NOW: $289.99