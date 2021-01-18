Amazon’s top-of-the-line smart wireless Echo Buds are now 31 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Amazon’s Echo series of smart speakers is the best way to bring the convenience of Alexa into your daily routine. The Amazon Echo Buds are a handy solution to do that and more on-the-go – and they’re now going for $89, or $40 off the original price.

The Echo Buds deliver immersive sound on-the-go thanks to their dual premium drivers that produce crisp and dynamic audio. And while its Bose Noise Reduction Technology impressively limits background noise on its own, the Passthrough Mode lets you quickly switch over to hear to what’s going on around you – without the hassle of taking the buds off.

They’re ready for your most intense workouts, too. The Echo Buds are sweat-resistant and come with three sizes of wing tips and ear tips for a secure fit that’s made to move with you – bringing out the best in your music whether you’re at the gym, on the bus, or in the office.

Plus, you can start building a sweat right away without fiddling with controls: the built-in Alexa allows you to use voice-activation to hit play, cueing up your running playlist without any fuss. Or skip to your favourite tunes, and increase the volume.

Not a fan of Alexa? That’s fine – the Echo Buds can sync with your virtual assistant of choice on your smartphone, helping you organise your daily tasks, make calls or check for directions. Wireless earbuds that come with such expansive voice-activated features are a rare find these days. So if you’re looking to tap into the convenience of Alexa on-the-go, the Amazon Echo Buds provide a reliable, easy-to-use solution.

