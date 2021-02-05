Buffer buster: Amazon’s eero 6 mesh WiFi system is now on a 20 per cent discount

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

With all the remote work and schooling, the need for a reliable high-speed internet connection has never been greater – especially if you’re sharing a single connection between people across different rooms in the house. The eero 6 mesh WiFi system casts a wide enough net so that all corners of your home are connected, and it’s now going on Amazon for $223 down from $279, which represents a 20 per cent discount.

This dual-band mesh system uses powerful WiFi 6 connectivity that covers an area of 5,000 square feet – with no dead spots – and supports download speeds of up to 500Mbps. So whether you’re streaming movies at 4K in the bedroom or hosting a video conference with the team in your study, the eero 6’s TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to deliver steady network performance and fewer dropoffs.

The eero 6 works just as hard to keep your network secure. Just like the rest of eero’s WiFi systems, the eero 6 uses the latest security protocol – namely the WPA3 – to provide an extra layer of password protection and individualised encryption to keep your network and data secure. It can even scan for threats, issue content warnings and block ads.

The eero 6 also doubles as a smart home hub. Built-in Zigbee connectivity allows you to control all your smart appliances via Alexa without the need for a separate hub – but you can always add on an Echo speaker for voice control.

The eero 6 arrives in a three-pack setup: A main router – which comes with a USB-C power port and a pair of auto-sensing gigabit Ethernet jacks – and two extenders each with a USB-C power port. Under the hood, the eero 6 is powered by a 1.12GHz processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB of flash storage.

Setting it up is a breeze, too. Just download the eero app, plug it into your existing modem and you’ve got your network up and running.

BUY NOW: $223