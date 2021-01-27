Stream anything and everything with this HD device, now going at 27 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Whether you’re jumping back into your Netflix queue or catching the big game, streaming devices give you a wealth of entertainment options at your disposal – and you don’t even have to move from your couch. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite does that and more – it’s now going on Amazon for $21 down from $29, which represents a 27 per cent discount.

The Stick Lite has everything you need to start streaming, right out of the box. It supports a multitude of streaming apps – like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max – that you can download into its 8GB storage. There’s an option for live TV too, meaning you can tune in to the latest news or catch the game with your mates without the need for cable TV. And you can, of course, stream your favourite songs from any of your preferred streaming platforms.

For a diminutive 86x30x13mm package, the Stick Lite offers incredible images. With the ability to stream up to 1080p full HD – and support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG – you can enjoy your favourite shows in crystal-clear quality. Throw in its 1.7 GHz Quad-core processor and dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) support and you have a device that delivers fast and uninterrupted streaming.

The Stick Lite is a breeze to set up: just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port and take control with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite. The remote’s built-in microphone listens to all your commands, giving you the option to launch your shows or set your alarms all through voice-control. It also runs on a pair of AAA batteries, too, so there’s no need to wait for it to charge if you’re in a rush to take it to a friend’s place.

So if you’re looking for streaming device that is excellent value for money, end your search with the Stick Lite.

BUY NOW: $21.99