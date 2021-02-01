One of Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV streaming devices is now going at 13 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Amazon’s Fire TV line of streaming devices is well-regarded for delivering a powerful and immersive entertainment experience. The Fire TV Cube is one of the series’ fastest and most powerful models to date – and it’s now going on Amazon for $104 down from $119, which represents a 13 per cent discount.

Supporting a multitude of streaming apps which includes Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max, the Fire TV Cube offers a world of entertainment packed into its compact 86.1x 86.1×76.9 mm enclosure. There’s an option for live TV too, meaning you can tune in to the latest news or catch that big football game with your mates.

While the Fire TV Cube impresses with the range of entertainment options on tap, it also presents them in stunning quality. It has the ability to stream your favourite shows in glorious 4K Ultra HD, along with support for HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision. On top of that, its dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi (MIMO) connectivity ensures you won’t lag out.

In terms of processing power, this second-generation Fire TV Cube has a hexa-core processor, which includes a quad-core at up to 2.2GHz and a dual-core at up to 1.9GHz – it’s a big upgrade from the first-generation’s quad-core processor which had a clock speed of 1.5GHz per core. The result? Quicker load times all-round.

And just like the other members of Amazon’s Fire TV family, the Fire TV Cube is Alexa-enabled. The Fire TV Cube allows for hands-free control through its eight built-in far-field microphones that are capable of picking up your commands from any corner of the room. You can also ask Alexa to check the weather, set timers and reminders, and more – even when the TV is off. Or you can always take control using the Alexa Voice Remote which, through IR blasters, is able to pair the Fire TV Cube to any of your home entertainment equipment.

So if you’re looking for a powerful streaming device that can take your entertainment experience to another level, don’t miss out on this deal.

