You can now get Amazon Music HD for free on the Amazon UK store

Until March 1, Amazon UK is offering three months of Amazon Music HD for free. The streaming service would typically set you back £14.99 a month.

If you’ve yet to catch up on what Amazon Music HD is all about, here’s the low-down: Amazon Music HD has a vast library of over 70million songs, offering a plethora of titles available at a tap of the finger. And there are no intrusive ads to interrupt your listening sessions.

But where it stands out most is its streaming quality. The app offers two types of streaming: high definition (HD) and Ultra HD, both of which are encoded by the lossless FLAC codec. HD audio streams up to 850kbps, while Ultra HD is capable of going up to 3730kbps – that’s 10 times the bitrate of standard streaming services.

Amazon Music HD is accessible through three platforms: a web browser, a native desktop app and a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, all presented in an easy-to-use user interface.

You can also get the best out of Amazon Music HD if you play your music through any of Amazon’s Echo, Fire TV, or Fire Tablets devices. And should you own an Amazon Echo Studio, you’ll also be able to access Amazon’s catalogue of 3D audio tracks.

While the subscriptions will renew automatically after the free period, you can cancel at any time if you find the app’s not your groove.

