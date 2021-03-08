Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pros are on sale again, now going for $50 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Apple’s AirPods are arguably the best earphones on the market, but they don’t come cheap. So if you’ve always wanted to equip yourself with a pair without splashing the cash, there’s no better time than now as the AirPods Pro and second-gen AirPods are now discounted on Amazon.

It’s clear why the AirPods Pro are as popular as they are. Their sound quality is some of the best we’ve heard, and their active noise-cancelling functionality makes use of outward- and inward-facing microphones to detect and filter out unwanted ambient sounds. On the move? Just press and hold the stem of the earbud to switch to ‘Transparency’ mode, useful for hearing traffic noise and transport announcements.

Unlike their one-size-fits-all predecessor, the AirPods Pro come with three sizes of flexible silicone tips to ensure a snug fit for all, on top of adaptive EQ technology that automatically adjusts the audio to your unique ear shape. They’re perfect for film and TV buffs, too: spatial audio with dynamic head tracking mimics cinema-like ‘surround sound’, even when you’re on the move.

As expected, Apple’s voice assistant Siri is on hand with just a “Hey, Siri” voice command. The earbuds’ water- and sweat-resistant design, as well as their 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge (bumped up to 24 hours with the included Wireless Charging Case), means they’ll more than stand up to daily use.

For a limited time only, the AirPods Pro are going for $199 down from $249.

But if you’re looking for a slightly economical option, look no further than the second-gen Apple AirPods. Just like the AirPods Pro, its equipped with Apple’s H1 chip that gives it a boost in performance efficiency and talk-time as compared to its predecessor, as well as support for hands-free control with Siri.

While these buds might not match up with the AirPods Pros adaptive EQ and active noise-cancelling functionality, their battery life isn’t one to be sniffed at: they give you five hours of playtime from a single charge.

The second-gen AirPods with wireless charging case are going for $149 down from $199, while the ones with the wired charging case are going for $119 down from $159.

