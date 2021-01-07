Apple AirPods Pro are now going for $30 off the list price

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are some of the best noise-cancelling earphones out there, but they don’t come cheap. But thanks to a discount – which is uncommon for the Cupertino company’s devices – the wireless buds are now going for $219 on Amazon, $30 off the list price.

It’s clear why these earbuds are as popular as they are. Their sound quality is some of the best we’ve heard, and their active noise-cancelling functionality makes use of outward- and inward-facing microphones to detect and filter out unwanted ambient sounds. On the move? Just press and hold the stem of the earbud to switch to ‘Transparency’ mode, useful for hearing traffic noise and transport announcements.

Unlike their one-size-fits-all predecessor, the AirPods Pro come with three sizes of flexible silicone tips to ensure a snug fit for all, on top of adaptive EQ technology that automatically adjusts the audio to your unique ear shape. They’re perfect for film and TV buffs, too: spatial audio with dynamic head tracking mimics a theatre-like ‘surround sound’, even when you’re on the move.

As expected, Apple’s voice assistant Siri is on hand with just a “Hey, Siri” voice command. The earbuds’ water- and sweat-resistant design, as well as their 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge (bumped up to 24 hours with the included Wireless Charging Case), means they’ll more than stand up to daily use.

It’s not often Apple offers discounts on its products, so if you’ve been eyeing one of these, now’s the time to get clicking.

