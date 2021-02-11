Apple’s two most powerful iPads are now on discount

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

There are tablets, and then there are iPads. Apple’s take on the handheld computer has been nothing short of a revelation – they’re arguably the best tablets on the market. And two of the brand’s most recent models, the iPad 8th Gen and the iPad Air 4th Gen, are now going for $30 off on Amazon.

The 8th Gen iPad delivers a big speed boost compared to its predecessor. It’s powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic processor which – apart from firing up your games and apps quickly – introduces the Neural Engine for next-level machine learning capabilities like people occlusion and motion-tracking in augmented reality apps.

It also boasts a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating – so you never have to worry about smudging your screens.

The iPad’s 8MP back camera features a Hybrid IR ﬁlter, autofocus and HDR, while its 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera – that also allows for 720p video recording – makes video calls possible.

But if you need more power, the 4th Gen iPad Air is worth the premium. Its A14 processor is a step up from the 8th Gen’s A12, delivering swift performances and smoother graphics with almost zero stuttering.

Its slightly larger 10.9-inch Retina display trumps the already impressive 10.2-inch screen on the 8th Gen. And whether it’s graphic design or video editing, the iPad Air’s additional True Tone and P3 wide colour features truly brings your creative projects to life. Add upgraded support for the 2nd Gen Apple Pen and Magic Keyboard, and you’ll have a gadget that gives you the freedom to work and learn on the go.

In the photography department, the iPad Air is equipped with a 12MP back camera, which is able to shoot videos in glorious 4K with cinematic video stabilisation.

Just like the 8th Gen, the iPad Air 4th Gen also has an impressive 10-hour battery life, features Touch ID for secure authentication and supports WiFi 6.

BUY NOW: $569 (iPad Air 4th Gen)

BUY NOW: $299(iPad 8th Gen)