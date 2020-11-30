Cyber Monday Deal: Apple’s most poweful 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale now

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

It’s been a good couple of days for Apple devotees. On Black Friday, the company discounted its Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, and for Cyber Monday today, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) is going for $1,399 ($100 off).

Launched in March this year, the fourth-generation iPad Pro came about a year and a half may not on the surface represent a huge leap from the previous demo, but look under the hood and you’ll find a number of improvements that may justify the upgrade. Chief among these is the brand-new A12Z Bionic processor which boasts eight cores – a step up from the third-gen iPad Pro’s A12X Bionic processor, which has seven cores.

Around the back, the iPad Pro’s camera has also received a shot in the arm. The 2020 model, which features a rounded square module similar to those on the latest iPhones, adds a 10MP ultra-wide lens alongside a 12MP wide-angle lens. The 10MP lens was introduced on the iPhone 11, and lets you zoom out two times to capture a much wider field of view.

Video recording has also been enhanced; this iPad Pro offers 24fps at 4K, which gives films, games and TV shows a more ‘cinematic’ feel.

Rounding things out on the feature front is the iPad Pro’s new Light Detection and Ranging (LiDar) system for 3D mapping, which will immensely benefit fans of AR applications.

If you’d still rather save some cash and opt for an older model, Apple’s second-generation, 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) is also slightly discounted – it’s now going for $749 ($50 off).

BUY NOW: $1,399