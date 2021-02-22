The new Apple M1 MacBook Pro is now going for $100 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Backed by the powerful M1 processor, the new Apple MacBook Pro is a worthy mention in any discussion of the best laptops in the market. One of the models in the refreshed line of notebooks – the 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD version – is now going on Amazon for $1,399 down from $1,499. And the 256GB SSD version is also on discount, at $1,209 down from $1,299.

The M1 chip is Apple’s most sophisticated processor now. It delivers up to 2.8 times faster performance than its predecessors, and its eight-core CPU and 16-core neural engine allows machine learning capabilities to be bumped up 15-fold, significantly boosting the speed needed to complete complex tasks such as video analysis, speech recognition and 3D rendering.

Apart from its formidable processing power, the MacBook Pro also delivers stunning graphics in its native 2560×1600 native resolution – and at 227 pixels per inch – all through a 13.3-inch Retina display. Add the integrated True Tone Technology and support for P3 Wide Colour, and you’ll get vibrant images that burst to life.

But what we especially like about this MacBook Pro is its long-lasting battery-life – it’s able to go up to 20 hours from a single charge, which is the longest we’ve seen in a MacBook. The previous generation of MacBook Pros, for instance, have 10 to 11 hours of battery life.

Other features on this MacBook Pro include a TouchBar with a TouchID sensor, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos playback and a 720p FaceTime HD camera. Inputs-wise, it provides a pair of Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support that allows connections to a wide range of peripherals, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

BUY NOW: $1,399