The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS just got a $30 markdown

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

The Apple Watch has gone from trendy to ubiquitous – you’ll spy them on the wrists of both tech aficionados and casual wearers these days. If you’ve always wanted to join the club, there’s no need to splash the cash on the latest model, because the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS is now going for $169, which is $30 off its list price on Amazon.

READ MORE: Go wireless with these best portable Bluetooth speakers

Although superseded by the newer Series 6 and SE models, the Series 3 GPS is an affordable wearable that can still hold its own – especially when you factor in the discontinuation of both the Series 4 and 5 versions.

Upon its release, the Series 3 GPS – which comes in either 38mm or 42mm case sizes, both of which are on discount – was one of Apple’s most expensive wearables. Running on a dual-core processor, it was heralded for its massive 18-hour battery life, intelligent coaching features and a barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation.

Fitness junkies love the health features on the Series 3 GPS. Running on watchOS 4, it features an intelligent Heart Rate app that gives you more insight into your heart rate during rest and workouts while being able to keep up to pace with your most vigorous High Intensity Interval Trainings. Its water resistance rating of 50 meters also allows you to strap it on for your next swim. And of course, the Series 3 GPS can store your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks that you can pull up with a tap.

Specs-wise, the Series 3 GPS sports a Retina display which delivers crystal-clear graphics, reliable GPS capabilities and offers up to 8GB of storage space.

So if you’re looking to equip yourself with one of them Apple Watches, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

BUY NOW: $169 (38mm)

BUY NOW: $199 (42mm)