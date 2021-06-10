Save $70 on Apple’s ultimate health companion

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

City life can be hectic: that’s why millions have turned to Apple Watches to help keep their life healthy and on track. Thanks to this deal, you can do that while also supporting the fight against COVID-19, by purchasing an Apple Watch Series 6 in (product) RED at $70 dollars off.

Many get the Apple Watch to motivate them on their fitness journeys, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s got loads of features to help you keep tabs on your workouts in detail: whether it be your daily cycle or yoga routine, the Apple Watch tracks them all, allowing you to analyse your performance and progress easily. With its waterproof design, you can take it for laps in the pool, too. It even comes along with specialised workout programmes, which will keep you motivated on your fitness journey.

But more than anything, the Apple Watch is probably the most advanced tool on the market when it comes to tracking your health. With the Series 6 model, you can now even track your blood oxygen thanks to state of the art sensors. In addition to that, it also tracks your heart rate, while allowing you to take an ECG of yourself anywhere with the ECG app.

It also takes care of your mental health, helping you slow down with its newly updated Mindfulness app. Featuring specialised breathing exercises and reflection prompts, the watch will assist you in practicing mindfulness at your own pace. When it’s time to go to bed, it also works as a sleep tracker, which will help you better enter dreamland. The Apple Watch analyses your sleep patterns and respiratory rates while you’re in bed, helping you create a consistent bedtime routine that fits you.

Apple’s newly announced watchOS 8 also promises a big upgrade to its Wallet feature. With just a tap, you’ll be able to make purchases with Apple Pay, use your transit card, unlock your home, and even use the Watch as your car keys, thanks to its U1 Ultra Wideband chip – all in one package.

Finally, smartwatches are nothing without the convenience factor. With Siri embedded in the Apple Watch, you can take calls, reply to texts, while enjoying your favourite music and podcasts all on your wrist. It’s also got GPS under the hood, which means you’ll have peace of mind in case you find yourself lost, or needing medical assistance when a run goes wrong.

With an Apple Watch, you can say goodbye with the endless distractions that come with staring at your screen. Thanks to their plethora of recent updates at this year’s WWDC, now might be the best time to pick one up.

