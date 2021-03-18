Audible: Here’s how to get a three-month subscription for less than £1

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Throw your excuses out of the room and start ‘reading’ with an Audible membership. For those who’ve not heard of the service, Audible is a platform that provides audiobooks and spoken word entertainment that you can listen to wherever you are. A subscription would typically set you back £7.99 a month – it’s now going for £0.99 for three months.

The membership entitles you to one audiobook a month. You can, of course, buy more audiobooks individually – the selection ranges from fiction bestsellers to self-help to autobiographies such as Barack Obama’s A Promised Land. And unlike streaming services, these audiobooks are yours to keep for life, and you can choose to revisit them anytime.

As part of the subscription, you’ll also qualify for free unlimited access to Audible Original Podcasts, and you’ll be notified for exclusive deals, too.

To get started, download the Audible app – it’s available on Android, iOS, Windows, Fire TV/Tablet and Amazon Echo – pick a book, and start listening. The app allows you to switch seamlessly between devices, including Bluetooth speakers, without losing your progress. It even has a car mode, which is catered to customers who listen to audiobooks while driving.

