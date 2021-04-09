Go wireless with these Bluetooth earbuds, now going for 30 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Itching to go wireless, but don’t want to spend a hefty sum on AirPods? The AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds are your answer. They have everything you need in a pair of wireless earbuds, and they’re currently only $41.99 for a pair – that’s a 30 per cent discount.

Given the low price, don’t expect all the bells and whistles in these sleek, ergonomic earbuds. So while there’s no noise-cancelling, these AUKEY buds have an IPX5 water resistance rating and a ‘single earbud function’. The latter lets you use a single bud as a Bluetooth earpiece. It’s not quite Apple’s Transparency mode, but the idea is similar: so you can be aware of your surroundings.

Like most other wireless earbuds, the AUKEYs have Smart Control. The earbuds pack dual infrared proximity sensors that detect if the user is wearing the earbuds – and can correspondingly start/stop the music automatically. They also have touch functions which allow you to control your music and answer calls.

The earphones have five hours of playtime on a single charge, but this increases to 30 hours with the accompanying charging case. The case can be charged with USB-C fast charging as well.

BUY NOW: $41.99