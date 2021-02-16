The Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones are a steal at $65 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Beats By Dr Dre is no longer an audio accessories company – it’s a lifestyle brand that counts high-profile artists and athletes as its fans. If you’ve always wanted to join the club, now’s the time: the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones are now going on Amazon for $135 down from $199.95, which represents a 32 per cent discount.

The Solo 3 Wireless is part of the Beats’ line of Solo on-ear wireless headphones that doesn’t sell short on sound quality. It delivers premium audio with fine-tuned acoustics that maximise clarity, breadth and balance. It’s also equipped with dynamic drivers that reproduce resounding bass without being too overpowering – perfect for hip-hop and EDM heads.

But what we really like about the Solo 3 Wireless is that it’s ready to go the distance. It boasts an impressive 40 hours of playback time obtained from a single charge (two hours). And if you’re in a rush, its Fast Fuel technology allows for three hours of music from a five-minute charge.

While it’s also compatible with Android devices, the Solo 3 Wireless has Apple’s W1 Chip that makes connection a breeze if you’re pairing it with an Apple device: just fire up your iPhone or MacBook and it automatically gets connected. On top of that, its Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity allows for connections up to 100 metres with fewer drop-offs. And with a 3.5mm jack, there’s always the option for wired play.

The Solo 3 Wireless allows you to take calls and crank up the volume by simply reaching out to the multi-function controls on the left ear-cup. And if you ever need to summon Siri, just hold down the ‘b’ button and these cans will listen to all of your commands through its dual beam-forming mics.

Best of all, its durable and foldable design allows you to chuck it in your bag and bring it everywhere you go. Plus, it only weighs 215 grams.

