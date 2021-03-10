The Beats Solo and Solo Pro wireless headphones are on sale again, now going for up to $70 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Beats By Dr Dre is no longer an audio accessories company – it’s a lifestyle brand that counts high-profile artists and athletes as its fans. If you’ve always wanted to join the club, now’s the time: the Beats Solo 3 Wireless and Solo Pro Wireless headphones are both on markdown on Amazon ($129.50 and $229.79, respectively).

The Solo 3 Wireless is part of the Beats’ line of Solo on-ear wireless headphones. It delivers premium audio with fine-tuned acoustics that maximise clarity, breadth and balance. It’s also equipped with dynamic drivers that reproduce resounding bass without being too overpowering – perfect for hip-hop and EDM heads.

But what we really like about the Solo 3 Wireless is that it’s ready to go the distance. It boasts an impressive 40 hours of playback time obtained from a single charge (two hours). And if you’re in a rush, its Fast Fuel technology allows for three hours of music from a five-minute charge.

While it’s also compatible with Android devices, the Solo 3 Wireless has Apple’s W1 Chip that makes connection a breeze if you’re pairing it with an Apple device: just fire up your iPhone or MacBook and it automatically gets connected. But with its 3.5mm jack, you can always opt for wired play. And if you ever need to summon Siri, just hold down the ‘b’ button and these cans will listen to all of your commands through its dual beam-forming mics.

For a limited time, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones are going for $129 down from $199.95.

But if you only settle for the best, the Solo Pro Wireless is worth the premium. While the cans 40mm drivers serve to deliver high-fidelity sound, its pure adaptive noise-cancelling feature ensures there’s nothing coming in between you and your music. And if you’re constantly on the go, its Transparency mode – activated through the controls on the left ear-cup – saves you from missing out on those important transport announcements. Plus, its Apple H1 chip is an upgrade from the Solo 3’s W1 chip.

You can also conveniently take calls and crank up the volume by simply reaching out to the multi-function controls on the cans’ right ear-cup. Just like the Solo 3 Wireless, it features Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity that allows for connections up to 100 metres with fewer drop-offs. And, of course, it works with Siri too.

For a limited time, the Beats Solo Pro headphones are going for $229 down from $299.

