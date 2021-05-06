The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are on sale for 40 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Looking for great sound paired with convenience and reliability? The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones pack a powerful punch on both fronts. Now, the acclaimed cans are going for 40 per cent off on Amazon for just $120.

These wireless headphones provide premium playback with fine-tuned acoustics that maximise clarity, breadth and balance. Weighing in at just 215g, the Solo3 has a sleek, foldable design that makes it ultra portable.

The headphones also deliver up to 40 hours of battery life thanks to the efficiency of the Apple W1 chip under the hood. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the Beats Solo3 also includes Fast Charge: one five-minute charge is able to provide three hours of playback. This makes the Beats Solo3 the perfect choice for everyday use – at home or on the go.

The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable, so you can customise your fit for all-day listening comfort. The comfort-cushion ear cups buffer outside noise, allowing for immersive sound – take note, however, that the Solo3 doesn’t come with active noise-cancelling features. It does, however, have on-ear controls with dual beam-forming mics, which allows you to take calls, play music, adjust volume and bring up Siri.

With this deal, you’ll also be able to add on an AppleCare+ plan for a mere $29, guaranteeing that your headphones will be insured for the next two years.

BUY NOW: $120.64