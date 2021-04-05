The stylish Beats Studio3 Wireless is on sale for almost half the price

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Beats has made a name for itself for marrying chic design and premium sound quality. So it’s no surprise that the brand’s products don’t come for cheap. But now, one of its higher end earphones, the Studio3 Wireless is on sale for under $200 – that’s 43 per cent off the regular price of $350.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless features real-time audio calibration, ensuring a premium listening experience, as well as active noise cancelling. Notice the “b” button on one side of the headphones? Simply tap that button and you can make calls, control audio volume and more.

Under the hood, the Studio3 Wireless comes from the Apple W1 chip. This provides seamless integration with Apple devices, with extended range and fewer dropouts.

These over-ear headphones have a battery life of up to 22 hours with noise cancelling on, and up to 40 hours with noise cancelling off. For those in a hurry, the Studio3’s Fast Fuel feature gives you three hours of battery life with just a 10-minute charge. Otherwise, there’s always a micro-USB port for plugging in.

BUY NOW: $199.99