One of Belkin’s best smart speakers, the Soundform Elite, is now $50 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Smart speakers are a great way to bring the convenience of a virtual assistant into your home while also bringing the best out of your favourite tunes. The Belkin Soundform Elite does that and more – and it’s now going on Amazon for $249 down from $299, which represents a 17 per cent discount.

Despite its compact and – dare we say it – Apple-esque design, the Soundform Elite certainly packs a punch in the sound department.

It’s equipped with the Speaker Active Matching technology by Devialet, a company synonymous with premium audio, that perfectly recreates the sound of your favourite tunes in high fidelity through its 35mm full-range driver. On top of that, its pair of 70mm woofers features Devialet’s signature acoustic architecture to bring out the best in your bass-heavy music.

But what we like most on the Soundform Elite is its built-in charging station. The 10W-peak charger allows for hassle-free high-speed wireless charging for any of your Qi-enabled smartphones – all you have to do is just prop it onto the speaker’s deck and it gets juiced up right away.

You can take control of the Soundform Elite from any corner of your room, too. Its integrated Google Assistant allows you to play your favourite tunes – or connect it to your other smart gadgets – through voice control, thanks to a concealed pair of far-field microphones that flank either side of the speaker’s touch-sensitive buttons. And, of course, it works with Alexa.

Apart from its connection to the power source, the Soundform Elite’s connections are purely wireless, making it an elegant and space-saving bedside companion that you have to get your hands on.

BUY NOW: $249.99