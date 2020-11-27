Black Friday Deal: Apple AirPods Pro are now going for $169, the lowest price we’ve seen

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Get clicking fast: Apple’s massively popular AirPods Pro are now going for $169.99 on Amazon. It’s an extremely rare deal – $80 off the list price – for a company not known for discounting its products. This promo price is even lower than what you’ll find on Apple’s own website ($249).

These true wireless earbuds are a huge upgrade from the regular AirPods. They boast active noise-cancelling technology that uses both outward- and inward-facing microphones to detect and eliminate unwanted noise. And, thanks to three sizes of flexible silicone tips, they’re far more comfortable than their predecessors.

We like that the earphones also let you hear traffic noise or announcements on a subway car. ‘Transparency’ mode, which you can activate by holding the stem of the AirPods Pro, lets outside noise in – useful if you’re on the go.

There’s a fair bit of tech crammed into the buds. Apple’s H1 chip allows for adaptive EQ, which tunes the music according to the shape of your ear, and ensures listening levels are always controlled. And of course, Apple’s voice assistant is available with a simple “Hey, Siri” voice command.

The AirPods Pro have a 24-hour battery life with the Wireless Charging Case (which is sold separately) – on their own, however, you can expect 4.5 hours of juice.

Like we mentioned, deals are uncommon for Apple, so you don’t want to miss out on an ideal stocking stuffer or, if you’re like us, a little gift for ourselves.

