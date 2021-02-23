The Bose Home Speaker 500 is now going for $100 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is one of the better models from the brand’s Smart Home Family line, and it’s now going on Amazon for $299 down from $399 – that’s $100 off its list price.

The Home Speaker 500 has a sound that belies its size. It’s equipped with a pair of custom drivers that point in opposite directions to bounce sound off the walls. The result? An expansive soundstage powerful enough to fill any room with an astonishing stereo performance – pretty impressive from a unit that only measures 20.3x17x10.9 centimetres.

Integrated with both Alexa and Google Assistant, the Home Speaker 500 allows you to take control of it from any corner of the room. Under the hood is an eight-microphone array – driven by Bose’s proprietary microphone technology – designed for near- and far-field listening. It’ll pick up all of your commands no matter how loud your music is playing.

But if you’re more of a hands-on person, there’s always the control buttons neatly adorned at the top of the unit, along with another six configurable buttons that allow access to all your favourite playlists or radio stations at a tap.

It features a slim, elliptical shape and is wrapped by an anodised aluminium casing that makes for an elegant addition in any room layout. Plus, it features a three-inch, full-coloured LED screen that displays the album artwork as it plays your tunes.

Apart from being able to link the Home Speaker 500 to your home WiFi network, you can connect the speakers to your sources through its Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and Apple AirPlay 2. And if you own any of the other products from the brand’s Smart Home Family series, you can pair it up for synchronised play through the Bose Music App. But if you prefer a direct connection, you can always make use of the speakers’ AUX input.

BUY NOW: $299