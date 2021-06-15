Turn off the world with these discounted Bose noise cancelling headphones

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

The noise of the world getting in the way of your music listening experience? Bose has a solution in the form of its Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, going for just $329 on Amazon at an 18 per cent discount.

These wireless headphones provide 11 – yes, 11 – levels of active noise cancelling, letting you enjoy your music, podcasts, and videos no matter where you are. You’ll be able to listen in comfort, too, with the 700’s lightweight stainless steel headband and carefully calibrated earcups that promise a perfect fit.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 also deliver up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, ensuring that you’ll always have more than enough juice. On top of that, it’s kitted out with state-of-the-art voice pickup technology, which is able to filter out noise and wind when you speak, making sure you’ll always be audible when taking calls. This makes the 700 the perfect choice for everyday use – at home or on the go.

Bose has always built its reputation on excellent sound quality, and the 700 is no exception. Be it deep, thumping bass, soaring vocals, or lush guitars, you’ll be able to listen to every detail of your favourite tracks with utmost clarity.

Finally, the 700’s intuitive touch controls give you easy access to voice assistants like Alexa or streaming services like Spotify (if you’re pairing it with an iOS device), always keeping you plugged in to your music, news, or navigation without you ever having to reach for your phone.

BUY NOW: $329