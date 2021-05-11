The Bose SoundLink Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker is now 10 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

With its tasteful and durable speakers, Bose always knows how to keep the music going. The SoundLink Revolve is one of the brand’s finest portables, and it’s now going on Amazon for $179 – that’s a 10 per cent discount.

The SoundLink Revolve boasts deep, loud and immersive sound alongside true 360-degree coverage – which means consistent, uniform sound regardless of how you face the speaker. Its built-in mic boasts a wireless range of approximately 30 feet, making the SoundLink Revolve the perfect companion for home or office use: taking clear conference and personal calls out loud will be a breeze.

Its waterproof (IPX4) and durable aluminium body is paired with a 12 hour lithium-ion battery life. In addition, with its voice-prompted Wireless Bluetooth pairing, you’ll be able to take calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant hands free. All this ensures that it is ideal for use on the go, too, be it at the park or a night out.

Bose’s SimpleSync technology also enables the speakers to pair up with other SoundLink Revolves speakers in party mode or stereo mode, allowing two speakers to play music in sync. Perfect for turning up the volume at any party or shindig.

If you’re looking for a hardy portable speaker that provides 360 degree surround sound and also doubles well for home or office use, don’t miss out on this deal.

BUY NOW: $179.00