This newly discounted Crosley Otto turntable has all you need to start spinning records

If the thought of setting up a bona fide analogue sound system sounds daunting, a brand like Crosley will do the trick. Its turntables are all-in-one systems, meaning you won’t have to worry about phono stages, power amps or speakers. The entry-level Otto record player is one of the better models from the company – and it’s now going for $133 on Amazon, down from $159 – that’s a 17 per cent discount.

Like most of Crosley’s players, the Otto finds the right balance between style and substance, offering convenience and Dieter Rams-inspired retro good looks in one package. It’s powered by a belt-drive mechanism that reduces noise interference, allowing you to enjoy your favourite records in all its analogue glory through its three-inch front-mounted speaker.

The Otto can also serve as an entertainment system, featuring an AM/FM radio function as well as an auxiliary input for you to link it up with your other sources. Or better yet, go wireless. Its built-in Bluetooth receiver allows you to conveniently stream music from any of your smartphone and tablet. And if your neighbours ever make a fuss about the loud music, just plug in your headphones into the Otto’s headphone jack for your own private listening.

The turntable runs at both 33 1/3 and 45 rpm speeds, so you can play both that obscure LP and seven-inch single you discovered from your last crate-digging session. The Crosley Otto also comes with an Adjustable Pitch Control function, which lets you either slow down the music or take it up a notch.

So if you’re looking to kickstart your vinyl hobby with an easy-to-use turntable, the discounted Crosley Otto is one of the most value-for-money models out there right now.

