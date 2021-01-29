The powerful CyberPowerPC Tracer IV Slim is going at a $300 markdown

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

The CyberPowerPC brand has over two decades of experience producing fast and reliable systems that deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The Tracer IV Slim is one of their top-of-the-line models, and the 16 DDR4 version is now going for $1,149 on Amazon, $300 off its list price.

READ MORE: The best wireless gaming headsets to give you a competitive edge

With the Tracer IV Slim, you have a powerhouse laptop that delivers maximum performance for everything you do. Whether you’re using the Tracer IV Slim as your gaming workhorse or as a tool for content creation, its powerful 10th Gen Intel 17-10750H processor allows you to launch your games faster and multi-task with ease.

Apart from its formidable processing power, the Tracer IV also delivers a stunning display. At 1920×1080, you get amazing resolution from a 15-inch screen, while its refresh rate of up to 144Hz ensures smooth, fast-paced gaming action. And it’s all backed by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX platform which adds a whole new dimension to your graphics with its real-time tracing feature.

Concerned about network connectivity? The Tracer IV has got you covered. Its 802.11ax Wi-Fi provides high-speed connections so you never have to worry about getting DC-ed mid-game. You can, of course, also get a stable wired connection through its Gigabit Ethernet port.

This laptop also packs a host of other impressive features: a built-in 2.1 setup of Digital Surround Sound stereo speakers; a 720P HD Webcam; and a full size mechanical keyboard that features zoned RGB lighting.

The other format of the Tracer IV Slim – with 8GB of DDR4 memory – is also on discount, going for $949 down from $1,249 (24 per cent off).

BUY NOW: $1,149.99