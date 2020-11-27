Strung out: D’Addario’s toughest electric guitar strings are going at just $9.99 a pack

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

D’Addario is a household name when it comes to guitar strings, and for good reason: its products are known for their outstanding reliability and affordability. And there’s no better time than now to stock up on guitar strings – the NYXL series of electric guitar strings are going on Amazon for $9.99 a pack, down from $12.99. That’s even cheaper than on D’Addario’s official site.

READ MORE: The best Black Friday deals for music fans

These are D’Addario’s toughest strings yet. The NYXLs offer fantastic tuning stability right off the bat, so once they’re on, they’ll stand up to the gnarliest bends without going out of tune. A high-carbon steel core and nickel plating also grants them unprecedented durability: they’ll easily last through multiple gigs while still sounding brand new, even for the most fervent players.

Advertisement

Neither do the strings compromise on tone. Punchy and bright, the NYXLs are famously used by funk maestro Nile Rodgers (Chic), djent maestro Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) and prolific sessionist Chris Scholar (Kanye West, Solange).

Strings that last longer often tend to be pricier as a result, but this deal gets you the best of both worlds. The discount doesn’t apply to all string gauges, but what’s available is enough to meet a range of needs:

9–42

9–46

10–46

10–52

11–49

11–52

BUY NOW: $9.99