Save up to 20 per cent on these Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches

New year, new you – if getting in shape is one of your resolutions for 2021, you’ll want an activity tracker. These wearable devices are must-haves to monitor your fitness goals, and Fitbit’s activity trackers are some of the most stylish and feature-packed on the market. So it’s music to our ears that three of the brand’s most popular models are now going at up to 20 per cent off on Amazon.

For those looking for a budget option, the Fitbit Charge 4 sports an impressive array of functions at one of the most affordable prices we’ve seen. With a built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor, the Charge 4 tracks your pace, distance, workout intensity and anything else you might need to know to stay on top of your goals. And it’s water-resistant up to 50m, which means you can take it with you to the pool.

Furthermore, all-day activity tracking and a seven-day battery life let you keep a handle on all aspects of your health – from your resting heart rate to your sleep cycle. Throw in additional features like Spotify control and cashless payments, and you’ll pretty much never want to take this off (if its discreet, ergonomic design wasn’t reason enough).

If you’re particular about style, the special edition of the Charge 4 comes with an additional reflective woven band for a dressier look.

A smartwatch more your speed? Then the Fitbit Versa 2 is worth the slight premium. It’s got all the features of the Charge 4 with a larger, prettier display and – what we like the most – Amazon Alexa built-in. Having Alexa on tap means you can access a suite of functions and even control your other smart home devices using voice commands.

For a limited time only, the Fitbit Charge 4 is going at $119.95 down from $149.95, with the special edition going at $139.95 down from $169.95. The Versa 2, on the other hand, is going at $149.95 down from $179.95.

These are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen these all-rounder activity trackers, so get them now before they’re snapped up.

