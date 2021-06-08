These Fitbit wearables are going for up to 20 per cent off on Amazon

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Looking to get back in shape this summer? Then Fitbit’s activity trackers are the ideal fitness companion – it monitors your fitness goals while being both fashionable and feature-packed. You’ll be able to save up to 20 per cent off on Fitbit products right now over at Amazon.

READ MORE: The best true wireless Bluetooth earphones

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a relatively affordable activity tracker that delivers a myriad of functionalities. With GPS linking capabilities and a built-in heart-rate monitor, the Versa 2 can track your pace, distance, and workout intensity to help you accomplish your fitness goals. Boasting a seven-day battery life, the smartwatch will be able to constantly track your resting heart rate and sleep cycle uninterrupted. The Fitbit also offers water resistance of up to 50 metres, so you can even go for a swim without any worries.

In addition to fitness, the Versa 2 is packed with lifestyle features. You’ll be able to stream music with Spotify, and even make cashless payments with Fitbit Pay. With Amazon Alexa built into the activity tracker, you can even give voice commands to control other compatible smart home devices.

Fitbit Versa 3

With all the features and functionality of the Versa 2, the new and improved Versa 3 boasts a larger screen and speakers – making the most of all its available features. With its built-in GPS tracking capabilities, the watch lets you track exactly how far you’ve run without having you to pair it with your phone. It even includes an extra virtual assistant in the form of Google Assistant, and its fast-charging mode that ensures that you’ll never miss a beat.

With this special deal, the Fitbit Versa 2 is going for $149.95 down from $179.95. The Versa 3, on the other hand, is going at $199.95 down from $229.95.

These are great deals for anyone looking to get a head start on their fitness.

BUY NOW: 20 per cent off selected Fitbit models