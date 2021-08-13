Get a free subscription to Disney+ when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Amazon is offering a free six-month subscription to Disney+ for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers. The deal ($7.99 for Prime members; $9.99 otherwise) only runs for a limited time, and is available only to members in US and Canada.

Current and former Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers won’t be left in the lurch, either – they’ll get a free three-month Disney+ subscription.

Disney+ provides access to shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, with exclusive Disney+ originals such as The Mandalorian, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Amazon Music Unlimited, on the other hand, offers unlimited access to over 75 million songs, including the latest releases. You get to enjoy an ad-free listening experience, and also have the option of offline listening with unlimited skips. It comes with Alexa baked in.

While the first six months to Disney+ is free, the subscription will be automatically renewed thereafter at $7.99 a month – unless you cancel it beforehand.

GET A FREE DISNEY+ SUBSCRIPTION WHEN YOU SIGN UP FOR AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED