The all-rounded GoPro HERO7 Black is going for almost half the price

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

With rugged and compact cameras that have scaled the tallest peak and plumbed the depths of the ocean, the GoPro name is synonymous with adventure. And the GoPro HERO7 Black, despite its age, is no exception – it’s now going on Amazon for just $229.99, down from $399.99, which represents a 43 per cent, or $170, discount.

The HERO7, released in 2018, might have fallen down the rungs as newer models such as the HERO9 take the spotlight. But with the ability to shoot 4K60 video and snap 12MP photos, the HERO7 is still able to capture your most thrilling moments in all its glory.

The model was the first GoPro camera to introduce HyperSmooth image stabilisation, which provides gimbal-like stabilisation – without the gimbal. We especially like how the HERO7 can predict your movements and correct for camera shake, resulting in smooth-as-silk footage.

On top of that, the HERO7’s ultra-high frame rate allows you to slow videos down by up to 8x, while its TimeWarp feature lets you record stabilised time-lapse clips that speed footage up by a maximum of 30x.

It’s no slouch in the photography department, too. The HERO7 is able to capture the best shots by intelligently applying HDR, local tone-mapping and noise reduction to optimise your snaps.

No case? No problem. The rugged HERO7 is waterproof down to 33 feet without a case – so there’s no need to worry if it suddenly pours during your mountain bike ride.

If you’re looking for an all-rounded and durable GoPro that represents excellent value for money, this discounted HERO7 is the waterproof ally you need to accompany you on your next adventure.

