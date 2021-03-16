Get your hands on a refurbished GoPro for only $90

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Although it’s been almost nine years since the release of the GoPro HERO3: Black Edition, the rugged camera can still earn a place in your next adventure. Especially if it’s going for a huge $300 discount, like it currently is on Amazon – it’s now only $89.99.

The GoPro HERO3: Black Edition has a 12-megapixel camera with a lens aperture of f/2.8. It records in the industry-standard H.264 video format and can shoot up to 4K footage.

While the HERO3 may not be as technically gifted as its newer counterparts, it still retains the brand’s spirit of adventure. Similar to the latest models, this camera is shockproof and waterproof, can shoot underwater up to depths of 197 feet, and has WiFi capabilities. All the standard GoPro features are also in here: time lapse recording, multi-picture burst capture, image capture during video recording, and remote control via Android/iOS devices, for instance.

This deal even comes with a variety of GoPro accessories that’ll get you recording in no time, such as waterproof cases, additional batteries and charging cables.

One important thing to note, though, is that these discounted cameras are pre-owned. They have been inspected by Amazon, which claims the cameras have no visible cosmetic defects when held at arm’s length. Included batteries will exceed 80 per cent capacity compared to a brand new piece, too.

But for $300 off, it’s still a deal worth snagging.

BUY NOW: $89.99